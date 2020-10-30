iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are now on sale in India. Both new iPhone models are amongst the iPhone 12 series that Apple unveiled earlier this month. The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro first went on sale in markets including the US, UK, Australia, Canada, China, and Japan last week. Apple at that time started taking pre-orders for both models in the Indian market. The iPhone 12 starts at Rs. 79,900, while the iPhone 12 Pro carries a starting price of Rs. 1,19,900. Apple also announced the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max — both will debut next month — apart from the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro.

iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro price in India, availability details

iPhone 12 price in India is set at Rs. 79,900 for the 64GB storage variant, while its 128GB option is priced at Rs. 84,900 and the 256GB model at Rs. 94,900. The iPhone 12 Pro, on the other hand, comes at Rs. 1,19,900 for the initial 128GB variant. In contrast, the 256GB and 512GB storage variants of the iPhone 12 Pro are priced at Rs. 1,29,900 and Rs. 1,49,900, respectively.

Model Price in India iPhone 12 64GB Rs. 79,900 iPhone 12 128GB Rs. 84,900 iPhone 12 256GB Rs. 94,900 iPhone 12 Pro 128GB Rs. 1,19,900 iPhone 12 Pro 256GB Rs. 1,29,900 iPhone 12 Pro 512GB Rs. 1,49,900

On the availability part, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro both are available for purchase through various offline and online retail channels in the country. Apple's online store is also selling the two new iPhone models along with a trade-in discount of up to Rs. 22,000 on the iPhone 12 and up to Rs. 34,000 on the iPhone 12 Pro. Similarly, Amazon is also offering an exchange discount on both iPhone models. Flipkart is yet to bring the phones to its platform.

Sale offers on the iPhone 12 include a cashback of Rs. 6,000 when purchasing through an Apple Authorised Distributor using an HDFC Bank credit card, as per the listing on Indiaistore site. There are also no-cost EMI options for up to 16 months. For the iPhone 12 Pro customers, there is a cashback of Rs. 5,000 on HDFC Bank credit card. Customers purchasing the iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro using an HDFC Bank debit card are entitled to get a Rs. 1,500 cashback. Select Apple Authorised Reseller stores in the country are also providing a Rs. 6,000 exchange bonus on purchase of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro.

iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro specifications

Both iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro come with dual-SIM (Nano + e-SIM) support and run on iOS 14 out-of-the-box. The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro also feature a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display that has a Ceramic Shield glass protection on top. Under the hood, the phones come with an A14 Bionic SoC that is paired with a 16-core Neural Engine. The iPhone 12 models also come with 5G connectivity out-of-the-box, though Indian carriers are yet to switch to the next-generation mobile network.

For photos and videos, the iPhone 12 comes with a dual 12-megapixel camera setup at the back that has an ultra-wide-angle f/2.4 lens and a wide-angle f/1.6 lens. The iPhone 12 Pro, however, features a triple 12-megapixel rear camera setup that houses an ultra-wide-angle f/2.4 lens, wide-angle f/1.6 lens, and a telephoto f/2.0 lens. There is also a LiDAR sensor for an enhanced depth coverage.

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro both come with a True Depth Camera system at the front that supports Face ID and offers FaceTime HD (1080p) video calls.

Apple has provided a rechargeable lithium-ion battery on both the new iPhone models that is said to have 2,815mAh capacity. The iPhone models also support Qi wireless charging and come with MagSafe support for compatible accessories.

