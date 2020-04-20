Technology News
loading

iPhone 12 Pro Tipped to Sport 5nm A14 Chipset, 5G, 120Hz Display, and USB Type-C

A tipster also lists a bunch of other Apple products that could be under development.

By Roydon Cerejo | Updated: 20 April 2020 19:17 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
iPhone 12 Pro Tipped to Sport 5nm A14 Chipset, 5G, 120Hz Display, and USB Type-C

Fresh rumours about the iPhone 12 and other Apple products have surfaced

Highlights
  • iPhone 12 tipped to have 5G, 5nm A14 chip
  • It’s also rumoured to have reverse wireless charging
  • It’s tipped to have a 120Hz display and a Type-C port

At a time like this when half the world is under a lockdown due to a pandemic, launching any new product, especially tech, can be very challenging. While many companies are postponing launches and events, a few such as OnePlus and Apple seem to be chugging along just fine. Apple recently announced the iPhone SE (2020) and rumours are continuing about the company's iPhone 12 series. New rumours suggest that the iPhone 12 could feature a 5nm A14 chipset, 5G, a 120Hz display, USB Type-C, and reverse wireless charging.

The tipster, who goes by the Twitter handle @L0vetodream, has suddenly risen in popularity due his fairly accurate predictions about Apple launches so far. According to 9to5Mac's recent report, citing the tipster's past tweets, the tipster had a fairly accurate prediction about the iPhone SE (2020) launch, as well as the new iPad Pro models. On March 12, the tipster tweeted a list a products that are possibly under development or at least rumoured to be.

Leaving out the products have already been announced, we can expect a new AirPods 3 ‘Lite', Apple TV, an ARM-based MacBook 12-inch model, HomePod Lite, and four iPhone 12 models. In some other tweets, the tipster has also suggested that Apple could be working on a game controller and that we could expect a new iPad Air with an under-display fingerprint sensor. Considering the tipster's iPhone and iPad predictions were spot on, it's possible that we could see the others in the list too at some point in 2020 or even 2021, considering how things go with the coronavirus pandemic.

The AirPods X was also predicted back on March 12, long before we heard the rumour from tipster Jon Prosser about the same. However, the tipster's most recent tweet focus on predictions about the iPhone 12.

As per the tweet and from some of the replies, it's suggested that Apple's upcoming iPhone 12 Pro will have a 5.4-inch display, while the 12 Pro Max will come with 6.7-inch display. These phones would have 5G modem from Qualcomm, but modified for smaller design. The body will resemble the iPad Pro, similar to what another rumour suggested. The most interesting tip though is that the new iPhone 12 Pro would have a 120Hz display with a variable refresh rate and would be powered by a 5nm A14 chipset.

The tipster also says that Apple would finally get rid of the lightning port in favour of a USB Type-C port. It's also tipped that Apple would add reverse wireless charging support.

Of course all of this is pure speculation at this point, so take all these predictions with a pinch of salt. However, we have been hearing similar rumours to @L0vetodream's predictions. 5G iPhone models are reported to be on schedule, despite the lockdowns and the its new A14 chip is slated to go in to production in the second quarter.

Is iPhone SE the ultimate 'affordable' iPhone for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPhone, Apple, iPhone SE 2020, AirPods X
Roydon Cerejo

Roydon has written about technology and gadgets for more than a decade now and began his career reviewing PC components. He found his calling with laptops, smartphones, and cameras and is the go-to guy at Gadgets 360 for this technology trifecta. In his spare time, he likes watching horror films, obsessively organising his cable management pouch and plotting world dominion one pixel at a time.

More
SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable SSD (1TB) Review
Instagram Founders Launch Website to Track Rate of COVID-19 Infections
Web Stories
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
tech The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
tech How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
tech Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
tech 10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
Games You Can't Miss in 2020
gaming Games You Can't Miss in 2020
Best Selling Video Game Franchises
gaming Best Selling Video Game Franchises

Related Stories

iPhone 12 Pro Tipped to Sport 5nm A14 Chipset, 5G, 120Hz Display, and USB Type-C
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Web Stories
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
tech The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
tech How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
tech Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
tech 10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
Games You Can't Miss in 2020
gaming Games You Can't Miss in 2020
Best Selling Video Game Franchises
gaming Best Selling Video Game Franchises
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8, Bullets Z Wireless Price in India Revealed
  2. Government's New Procedure for Amazon, Flipkart to Ensure Safe Deliveries
  3. Know WhatsApp Better Than You Know Yourself With These 25 Tricks
  4. The Best Hindi Movies on Amazon Prime Video in India
  5. 5 Alternative Apps to Zoom App
  6. Realme X3 Specifications Tipped by TENAA Listing
  7. Oppo A92s With 120Hz Display, Quad Cameras Launched
  8. The Best Movies on Amazon Prime Video in India
  9. 500,000 Hacked Zoom Accounts Being Sold on Dark Web: Report
  10. Flipkart Opens Mobiles Category for Orders, Delivery After April 20
#Latest Stories
  1. Instagram Founders Launch Website to Track Rate of COVID-19 Infections
  2. iPhone 12 Pro Tipped to Sport 5nm A14 Chipset, 5G, 120Hz Display, and USB Type-C
  3. Hacker Puts Millions of Usernames, Passwords From Webkinz World Online: Report
  4. Oppo A52 With Quad Rear Cameras, 8GB RAM Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Motorola One Fusion, One Fusion+ Tipped to Launch by Q2 2020: Report
  6. New FDI Rules Aimed at China Said to Include Hong Kong
  7. Huawei Phones Will Not Get Google and Apple's Contact Tracing App Meant to Prevent Spread of COVID 19: Report
  8. Oyo to Support Partners as Occupancy Plunges Amid Lockdown
  9. Oppo A12 With Dual Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio P35 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Windows Notepad Returns to Microsoft Store With New Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com