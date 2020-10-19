The newly launched iPhone 12 series is on to a great start. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo estimates that pre-orders of just the iPhone 12 and the 12 Pro — that began in the UK, US, China and a few other countries on October 16 — may have matched the launch performance of the entire iPhone 11 lineup in 2019. And this is without the help of India, South Korea, and more than a dozen other countries, that will begin pre-ordering the two phones on October 23.

Kuo in a note to investors on Monday estimated that Apple has managed to sell between 7 million and 9 million iPhone 12 and 12 Pro units over the launch weekend, reports Apple Insider. According to the report, Apple is estimated to have sold between 10 million and 12 million units of the iPhone 11 series during the launch weekend in 2019.

He said that pre-orders for the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro reached between 1.7 million and 2 million units within 24 hours of the series launch, compared to 500,000 to 800,000 iPhone 11 units sold in the same duration last year.

Kuo said that while he does not expect pre-orders for the iPhone 12 mini and the Pro Max to register figures similar to iPhone 12 and 12 Pro, their sales could push the iPhone 12 series as a whole towards “supercycle” heights. He estimates that both the iPhone 12 and the 12 Pro will record a 30-35 percent share, each in the total shipment in the fourth quarter of 2020. The iPhone 12 mini and 12 Pro Max are estimated to register 10-15 percent and 15-20 percent of the shipment, respectively.

The iPhone 12 series in India start at Rs 69,900 for the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini (64GB). The 6.1-inch iPhone 12 (64GB) and 12 Pro (64GB) are priced at Rs. 79,900 and Rs. 1,19,900, respectively. The massive 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max (128GB) is priced at Rs. 129,900. As mentioned, pre-orders for the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro begin October 23, with their availability starting October 30. iPhone 12 mini and 12 Pro Max can be pre-ordered starting November 6 with their availability beginning November 13.

