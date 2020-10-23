iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are now available for pre-orders in India. The pre-orders are live through the Apple India online store as well as across the company's offline and online retail partners in the country. Aside from the pre-orders in India, Apple has started selling the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro in the initial markets that include the US, UK, Australia, Canada, China, Germany, and Japan. Both new iPhone models were unveiled alongside the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max just last week.

iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro India pre-order offers

The Apple India online store is taking pre-orders for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro along with an Apple trade-in offer. This brings an exchange discount of up to Rs. 22,000 on the iPhone 12 and up to Rs. 34,000 on the iPhone 12 Pro.

Customers pre-ordering the iPhone 12 through an Apple Authorised Distributor are eligible to avail a cashback of up to Rs. 6,000 on HDFC Bank cards and easy EMI options, as per the details available on the IndiaiStore.com website. The cashback offer effectively brings down the iPhone 12 price to as low as Rs. 73,900. On the iPhone 12 Pro, there is a cashback of up to Rs. 5,000 when purchasing through an HDFC Bank card or easy EMI option. This effectively brings the iPhone 12 Pro price down to as low as Rs. 1,14,900.

Flipkart is also featuring a banner that shows off the HDFC Bank cashback offer, though it is yet to start taking pre-orders through its platform. Similarly, Amazon has not yet started pre-orders for the iPhone 12 series.

iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro price in India

iPhone 12 price in India is set at Rs. 79,900 for the 64GB storage variant, while its 128GB option retails at Rs. 84,900 and the top-of-the-line 256GB storage varianta at Rs. 94,900. In contrast, the iPhone 12 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 1,19,900 for the 128GB storage variant. The 256GB and 512GB storage options are, on the other hand, priced at Rs. 1,29,900 and Rs. 1,49,900.

Both iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro will be available for regular purchase in India starting October 30.

