Technology News
loading

iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro Up for Pre-Orders in India: Offers, Price

Apple India online store is taking pre-orders along an Apple trade-in offer.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 23 October 2020 12:59 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro Up for Pre-Orders in India: Offers, Price

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro will be available for purchase in India from October 30

Highlights
  • iPhone 12 pre-orders are live through various online and offline stores
  • Both iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are available with pre-order offers
  • iPhone 12 buyers can avail an Apple trade-in discount of up to Rs. 22,000

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are now available for pre-orders in India. The pre-orders are live through the Apple India online store as well as across the company's offline and online retail partners in the country. Aside from the pre-orders in India, Apple has started selling the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro in the initial markets that include the US, UK, Australia, Canada, China, Germany, and Japan. Both new iPhone models were unveiled alongside the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max just last week.

iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro India pre-order offers

The Apple India online store is taking pre-orders for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro along with an Apple trade-in offer. This brings an exchange discount of up to Rs. 22,000 on the iPhone 12 and up to Rs. 34,000 on the iPhone 12 Pro.

Customers pre-ordering the iPhone 12 through an Apple Authorised Distributor are eligible to avail a cashback of up to Rs. 6,000 on HDFC Bank cards and easy EMI options, as per the details available on the IndiaiStore.com website. The cashback offer effectively brings down the iPhone 12 price to as low as Rs. 73,900. On the iPhone 12 Pro, there is a cashback of up to Rs. 5,000 when purchasing through an HDFC Bank card or easy EMI option. This effectively brings the iPhone 12 Pro price down to as low as Rs. 1,14,900.

Flipkart is also featuring a banner that shows off the HDFC Bank cashback offer, though it is yet to start taking pre-orders through its platform. Similarly, Amazon has not yet started pre-orders for the iPhone 12 series.

iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro price in India

iPhone 12 price in India is set at Rs. 79,900 for the 64GB storage variant, while its 128GB option retails at Rs. 84,900 and the top-of-the-line 256GB storage varianta at Rs. 94,900. In contrast, the iPhone 12 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 1,19,900 for the 128GB storage variant. The 256GB and 512GB storage options are, on the other hand, priced at Rs. 1,29,900 and Rs. 1,49,900.

Both iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro will be available for regular purchase in India starting October 30.

Are iPhone 12 mini, HomePod mini the Perfect Apple Devices for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPhone 12 price in India, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro price in India, iPhone 12 Pro, Apple iPhone, Apple
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
WhatsApp Now Lets You Silence Chat Alerts Forever Through Always Mute Feature

Related Stories

iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro Up for Pre-Orders in India: Offers, Price
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Leaked Renders Tip Hole-Punch Display
  2. Vivo V20 Pro to Launch in India Towards the End of November: CEO
  3. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Best Deals You Can Grab Today
  4. Flipkart Dussehra Specials Sale Begins: Top Deals on Mobiles
  5. PUBG Seems Hiring in India, But That’s Not a Hint at PUBG Mobile Comeback
  6. OnePlus 9 Could Be Launched in Just Six Months
  7. LG Wing Set to Launch in India on October 28
  8. Oppo F17 Pro Diwali Edition Launched in India, Pre-Orders Begin
  9. Nokia 215 4G, Nokia 225 4G With VoLTE Calling Support Launched in India
  10. WhatsApp Now Lets You Silence Chat Alerts Forever With Always Mute Feature
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro Up for Pre-Orders in India: Offers, Price
  2. WhatsApp Now Lets You Silence Chat Alerts Forever Through Always Mute Feature
  3. Xiaomi Leads Smartphones Sales in India, Apple Hits Double Digit Growth in Strong Q3 Recovery: Report
  4. Huawei FreeBuds Studio With Active Noise Cancellation and Up to 24 Hours Battery Launched
  5. Flipkart to Buy 7.8 Percent Stake in Aditya Birla's Fashion Unit for Rs. 1,500 Crores
  6. Microsoft, Alaska Airlines Team Up for Alternative Jet Fuel to Reduce Carbon Emissions
  7. Huawei Mate 30E Pro With Kirin 990E SoC Launched: Specifications
  8. Uber, Lyft Lose Appeal to Avoid California Labour Law; Cannot Classify Drivers as Independent Contractors
  9. Huawei Mate 40, Mate 40 Pro, Mate 40 Pro+ With Kirin 9000 Processors Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Saudi Arabia Signs MoUs With IBM, Alibaba, Huawei on AI
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com