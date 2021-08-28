iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro service programme has been announced by Apple for users who are facing sound issues on their devices. Users had been complaining about facing issues with the speaker on their iPhone 12 series models while making calls, which the Cupertino-based giant has now acknowledged. Only iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models manufactured between October 2020 and April 2021 could be affected by this issue, as per Apple. This is the first service programme for the iPhone 12 series of phones that launched in October last year.

Apple has set up a support page for the ‘iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro Service Program for ‘No Sound Issues'. Those who have been experiencing issues with their speakers will be able to get their smartphones serviced at no charge. Only iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models are included in this programme and Apple says that affected devices were manufactured between October 2020 and April 2021. The iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max are not covered under this programme. The programme covers affected iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro models for two years after the first retail sale.

Apple states that this issue may arise due to a component that might fail on the receiver module. That's about all the explanation Apple has given on it. The programme page reads, “Apple has determined that a very small percentage of iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro devices may experience sound issues.” It adds, “If your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro does not emit sound from the receiver when you make or receive calls, it may be eligible for service.”

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro users that are affected by this issue can find an Apple Authorised Service Provider, make an appointment at an Apple Retail Store, or contact Apple Support to arrange mail-in service via the Apple Repair Center. Apple recommends backing up your iPhone before repair and states that if the phone has any damage like a cracked screen — and similar issues that may impair the ability to complete the repair — will have to be fixed beforehand.

This is a worldwide Apple programme and it does not extend the standard warranty coverage of the iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro. The company also states that it may restrict or limit repair to the original country or region of purchase.