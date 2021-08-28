Technology News
iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro Service Programme for ‘No Sound Issues’ Announced by Apple

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models manufactured between October 2020 and April 2021 may be affected by the ‘no sound issues’.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 28 August 2021 14:00 IST
iPhone 12 series was launched in October last year

Highlights
  • iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro Max not included in the programme
  • iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro users have been facing speaker issues
  • Apple says a component on the receiver module is the cause

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro service programme has been announced by Apple for users who are facing sound issues on their devices. Users had been complaining about facing issues with the speaker on their iPhone 12 series models while making calls, which the Cupertino-based giant has now acknowledged. Only iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models manufactured between October 2020 and April 2021 could be affected by this issue, as per Apple. This is the first service programme for the iPhone 12 series of phones that launched in October last year.

Apple has set up a support page for the ‘iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro Service Program for ‘No Sound Issues'. Those who have been experiencing issues with their speakers will be able to get their smartphones serviced at no charge. Only iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models are included in this programme and Apple says that affected devices were manufactured between October 2020 and April 2021. The iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max are not covered under this programme. The programme covers affected iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro models for two years after the first retail sale.

Apple states that this issue may arise due to a component that might fail on the receiver module. That's about all the explanation Apple has given on it. The programme page reads, “Apple has determined that a very small percentage of iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro devices may experience sound issues.” It adds, “If your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro does not emit sound from the receiver when you make or receive calls, it may be eligible for service.”

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro users that are affected by this issue can find an Apple Authorised Service Provider, make an appointment at an Apple Retail Store, or contact Apple Support to arrange mail-in service via the Apple Repair Center. Apple recommends backing up your iPhone before repair and states that if the phone has any damage like a cracked screen — and similar issues that may impair the ability to complete the repair — will have to be fixed beforehand.

This is a worldwide Apple programme and it does not extend the standard warranty coverage of the iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro. The company also states that it may restrict or limit repair to the original country or region of purchase.

Realme is retiring its “X” series. We discussed the new Realme GT 5G and GT Master Edition on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
iPhone 12

iPhone 12

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Very good build quality
  • Dolby Vision HDR video recording
  • Excellent cameras
  • Smooth performance in everyday use
  • Bad
  • Battery life could be better
  • Gets warm when stressed
Read detailed Apple iPhone 12 review
Display 6.10-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 64GB
OS iOS 14
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid build quality
  • Excellent display
  • Dolby Vision video recording
  • Snappy overall performance
  • All-day battery life
  • Bad
  • Heats up when gaming
  • Not differentiated much from iPhone 12
  • Not great value
Read detailed Apple iPhone 12 Pro review
Display 6.10-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 64GB
OS iOS 14
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12, Apple, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro Max, No sound issue
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Samsung Galaxy A21 Simple With Exynos 7884B SoC, Single Rear Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

