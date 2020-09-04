iPhone 12 'Pro' Models to Get Sony LiDAR Depth Camera: Report

iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will feature the Sony LiDAR depth camera seen in the 2020 iPad Pro models, according to a new report. Ahead of the launch of the iPhone 12 models which will take place in October, there have been several leaks and rumours, and the latest suggest that Apple has been planning the feature for years and now it will finally bring it to its smartphones. Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 12 series in October and it is said to consist of four models.

The report by Fast Company, citing a source with knowledge of Apple's plans, states that the iPhone 12 models will come with a Sony LiDAR sensor. It is said to be the same sensor found on the iPad Pro models launched in March this year. The report adds that Apple has been planning to add this feature for years and this iteration will come with it.

It also states that only the Pro models will get this feature. Apple is expected to release an iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Max, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. As per the report, the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max will have the Sony LiDAR sensor.

A LiDAR sensor is used to measure depth using pulses of light. This allows the camera sensor to correctly assess how far or close a certain object is, resulting in better differentiation between the foreground and background, which in turn delivers sharp and accurate portrait shots. It also helps with Augmented Reality (AR) features allowing virtual objects to be placed in the real world, when see through the viewfinder.

As mentioned earlier, Apple has not given any confirmation on this feature and its presence in the iPhone 12 models.

This isn't the first time reports of a LiDAR sensor have surfaced. Late last month, a known tipster mentioned that the iPhone Pro Max will come with a LiDAR sensor and a 120Hz display.

Apple seems to be reserving some features for the top tier models and seemingly cutting costs by removing accessories from the retail box. Rumours have indicated that the iPhone 12 models are expected to come with 5G connectivity and a recent report claimed that only the iPhone 12 Pro Max (or whatever Apple ends up calling it) will be the only one to support mmWave 5G while the other models will use Sub-6GHz 5G.

