Technology News
loading

iPhone 12 'Pro' Models to Get Sony LiDAR Depth Camera: Report

iPhone 12 series is expected to include the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Max, iPhone 12 Pro, and the top-end iPhone 12 Pro Max.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 4 September 2020 16:58 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
iPhone 12 'Pro' Models to Get Sony LiDAR Depth Camera: Report

iPhone 12 Pro Max is said to come with mmWave 5G

Highlights
  • iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max may come with Sony LiDAR sensor
  • iPhone 12 series is expected to be unveiled in October
  • Apple has not shared any information on the LiDAR sensor

iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will feature the Sony LiDAR depth camera seen in the 2020 iPad Pro models, according to a new report. Ahead of the launch of the iPhone 12 models which will take place in October, there have been several leaks and rumours, and the latest suggest that Apple has been planning the feature for years and now it will finally bring it to its smartphones. Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 12 series in October and it is said to consist of four models.

The report by Fast Company, citing a source with knowledge of Apple's plans, states that the iPhone 12 models will come with a Sony LiDAR sensor. It is said to be the same sensor found on the iPad Pro models launched in March this year. The report adds that Apple has been planning to add this feature for years and this iteration will come with it.

It also states that only the Pro models will get this feature. Apple is expected to release an iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Max, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. As per the report, the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max will have the Sony LiDAR sensor.

A LiDAR sensor is used to measure depth using pulses of light. This allows the camera sensor to correctly assess how far or close a certain object is, resulting in better differentiation between the foreground and background, which in turn delivers sharp and accurate portrait shots. It also helps with Augmented Reality (AR) features allowing virtual objects to be placed in the real world, when see through the viewfinder.

As mentioned earlier, Apple has not given any confirmation on this feature and its presence in the iPhone 12 models.

This isn't the first time reports of a LiDAR sensor have surfaced. Late last month, a known tipster mentioned that the iPhone Pro Max will come with a LiDAR sensor and a 120Hz display.

Apple seems to be reserving some features for the top tier models and seemingly cutting costs by removing accessories from the retail box. Rumours have indicated that the iPhone 12 models are expected to come with 5G connectivity and a recent report claimed that only the iPhone 12 Pro Max (or whatever Apple ends up calling it) will be the only one to support mmWave 5G while the other models will use Sub-6GHz 5G.

Which are the best truly wireless earphones under Rs. 10,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12 series, iPad Pro
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Realme 5, Realme 5s, Realme 5i, Realme C11 Start Receiving September Updates in India

Related Stories

iPhone 12 'Pro' Models to Get Sony LiDAR Depth Camera: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. PUBG Mobile Maker Says Will Engage With Authorities to Ensure Availability
  2. FAU-G Announced as an Indian Alternative to PUBG Mobile
  3. Realme 7 Pro Review
  4. OnePlus 8T Specifications Leaked, May Feature 120Hz AMOLED Display
  5. Samsung Galaxy M51 With 7,000mAh Battery, Quad Rear Cameras Launched
  6. Realme 7 Pro, Realme 7 With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  7. Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 5G With 11th-Gen Intel Core CPUs Launched
  8. Samsung Galaxy M51 Set to Launch in India on September 10
  9. Poco M2 Teased to Come With Full-HD+ Display, 6GB of RAM
  10. PUBG Mobile Ban in India: 5 Controversies That Rocked the Game Before
#Latest Stories
  1. Tecno Camon 16 Premier With 48-Megapixel Dual Selfie Camera Setup Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Realme Smart TV 55, Realme Buds Air Pro, Realme Buds Wireless P Announced at IFA 2020
  3. FAU-G an Indian Alternative to PUBG, Announced by Akshay Kumar After China App Ban
  4. LG Wing Name Finalised for Upcoming Dual-Display Phone: Report
  5. Realme 6 Pro Gets RMX2061_11.A.31 Software Update for Bug Fixes, August Android Security Patch in India
  6. iPhone 12 'Pro' Models to Get Sony LiDAR Depth Camera: Report
  7. Realme 5, Realme 5s, Realme 5i, Realme C11 Start Receiving September Updates in India
  8. Apple Commits to Freedom of Information, Expression in New Human Rights Policy
  9. Super Mario 3D World, Super Mario Bros. 35 Announced for Nintendo Switch
  10. Vivo Teases a Phone With Colour-Changing Back Panel
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com