Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12 Pro to Sport 3D Time of Flight Depth Sensor, iOS 14 Code Suggests

iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12 Pro to Sport 3D Time of Flight Depth Sensor, iOS 14 Code Suggests

The upcoming iPhone models are reported to offer enhanced camera performance, and uplift the augmented reality (AR) experiences.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 18 March 2020 10:56 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12 Pro to Sport 3D Time of Flight Depth Sensor, iOS 14 Code Suggests

iPhone 12 line-up launch may get delayed this year

Highlights
  • A ToF sensor uses infrared projector to capture 3D images
  • The sensor offers better depth information, will enable better AR
  • iPhone 12 Pro Max is reported to sport quad cameras at the back

The upcoming iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Pro phones will reportedly come with Time of Flight (ToF) sensors for more accurate depth sensing. Mentions of a 3D sensor have been spotted in the code of iOS 14, and past reports have also noted the inclusion of a ‘world-facing' 3D sensor. If these rumours are indeed true, the upcoming iPhone models will offer enhanced camera performance, and uplift the augmented reality (AR) experiences. The iPhone 12 Pro Max is also reported to come with a quad camera setup at the back.

9to5Mac spotted references of the ToF sensor inside iOS 14 code. The new 2020 iPhones are possibly codenamed ‘d5x', as the iPhone 11 series was codenamed ‘d4x'. The code suggests that only two models will come with a ToF sensor integrated, stirring up speculation that it has to be on the most premium variants – the rumoured iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. The reported quad camera setup on the iPhone 12 Pro Max will most likely include a ToF 3D sensor, a wide-angle sensor, a telephoto lens, and an ultra-wide angle sensor. The company is also reported to be working on an AR app for iOS 14, and this sensor will help gauge better information.

This ToF sensor comes with an infrared projector to capture point clouds in the environment and generate 3D models, and essentially bring in more accurate depth information. A recent report also suggests that the iPhone 12 line-up will sport a 64-megapixel main camera, a big jump from the 12-megapixel sensors found on the iPhone 11 series. There's also rumoured to be a large 4,440mAh battery this time around. On the other hand, people might have to wait longer than expected for these phones — there are reports of a delayed launch in the fall, because Apple engineers are restricted from travelling to Asia due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone, Apple, coronaviruus
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Samsung Galaxy M21 Launch in India Today: Expected Price, Specifications

Related Stories

iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12 Pro to Sport 3D Time of Flight Depth Sensor, iOS 14 Code Suggests
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 9 Pro Review
  2. Realme 2 Pro Update Brings Airtel, Jio VoWiFi Calling Support: Reports
  3. Realme 6i With 5,000mAh Battery, Helio G80 SoC Launched
  4. Here’s How to See WhatsApp Messages Deleted by Others
  5. Apple Unveils New Powerbeats Wireless Earphones With Improved Battery Life
  6. The Best Free Tools to Help You Work From Home
  7. Vivo V19 India Launch Teased, Specifications and Price Leaked
  8. TikTok Told Moderators to Suppress Videos by Ugly or Poor Users
  9. Samsung Galaxy M21 Launch in India Today: All We Know So Far
  10. Redmi Note 9 Pro to Go on Sale in India Today: What You Should Know
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12 Pro to Sport 3D Time of Flight Depth Sensor, iOS 14 Code Suggests
  2. Samsung Galaxy M21 Launch in India Today: Expected Price, Specifications
  3. US to Revise Passenger Safety Rules for Autonomous Vehicles
  4. Amazon Warehouses to Receive Only Vital Supplies in US, Europe Amid Coronavirus
  5. Black Widow Release Date Indefinitely Pushed Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
  6. Facebook Bug Causes Legitimate Coronavirus Posts to Be Marked as Spam: Executive
  7. Google Removing Fake Coronavirus Videos From YouTube: Pichai
  8. Coronavirus Panic Worse Than Virus Itself, Elon Musk Reportedly Tells Workers
  9. Apple May Launch a New iPad Pro Model Soon, Regulatory Filing Tips
  10. Samsung Galaxy S20 Future Software Update to Fix Wi-Fi Stability, Camera App Freezes, and More: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.