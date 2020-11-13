Technology News
iPhone 12 Pro Max Teardown Video Surfaces Online, Shows Battery Capacity

iPhone 12 Pro Max appears to have an L-shaped battery.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 13 November 2020 11:16 IST
iPhone 12 Pro Max Teardown Video Surfaces Online, Shows Battery Capacity

Photo Credit: Weibo

iPhone 12 Pro Max carries a 3,687mAh battery, as it appears on the teardown video

Highlights
  • iPhone 12 Pro Max teardown video is out on Weibo
  • The video shows the internal components of the iPhone 12 Pro Max
  • iPhone 12 Pro Max appears to have a small logic board

iPhone 12 Pro Max teardown video has been released on Weibo ahead of its global availability and gives us a glimpse of its internal components. Most importantly, it shows the battery capacity of the most premium model of the latest iPhone series. Apple is currently taking pre-orders for the iPhone 12 Pro Max, while its global availability will begin later today. Alongside the iPhone 12 Pro Max, the iPhone 12 mini is also coming to the global markets today. The two iPhone models will join the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro that are already available in markets including India and the US.

The over three-minute teardown video posted on Weibo shows that the iPhone 12 Pro Max includes a 3,687mAh battery. The battery capacity is identical to what was spotted on China's TENAA earlier and is lower than the 3,969mAh battery available on the iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Apart from the capacity, the teardown reveals that the iPhone 12 Pro Max battery comes in an L shape. This reminds us of the iPhone X that also included an L-shaped battery.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max teardown also suggests that the logic board powering the new model is the same as that of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro. There are also apparently some important components that are identical across all three models. These include the TrueDepth Camera system at the front that enables facial recognition as well as the A14 Bionic chip.

iphone 12 pro max teardown logic board image weibo iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 12 Pro Max teardown suggests the same logic board that's available on iPhone 12
Photo Credit: Weibo

 

Apple has also offered a similar rear camera setup on both iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Although the camera performance of the iPhone 12 Pro Max is yet to be tested publicly, the teardown shows the presence of the LiDAR sensor that helps enhance depth sensing.

However, the latest teardown video doesn't provide any details on the repairability of the iPhone 12 Pro Max. It is unclear whether key components of the new model are easily replaceable.

Since the iPhone 12 Pro Max goes on sale today, you can expect some more detailed teardown videos hitting the Web soon. Those are likely to answer other important questions about the new model.

Are iPhone 12 mini, HomePod mini the Perfect Apple Devices for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

