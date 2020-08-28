Technology News
  iPhone 12 Pro Max Specifications Surface in Detail, Price Could Be Identical to iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 12 Pro Max Specifications Surface in Detail, Price Could Be Identical to iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 12 Pro Max appears to carry a starting price of $1,099, which is identical to the base version of iPhone 11 Pro Max.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 28 August 2020 13:04 IST
Apple has delayed the launch of the iPhone 12 series due to the coronavirus pandemic

Highlights
  • iPhone 12 Pro Max is said to have a 6.7-inch OLED display
  • The new iPhone could be powered by Apple’s A14 Bionic chip
  • iPhone 12 Pro Max seems to have the longest battery life in an iPhone

iPhone 12 Pro Max specifications have purportedly been leaked in detail. A tipster has posted a series of screenshots that apparently compare the iPhone 12 Pro Max with the iPhone 11 Pro Max. The new development comes just a couple of days after YouTuber Jon Prosser provided some details about the iPhone 12 Pro Max. Apple normally hosts its new iPhone launch in September, though it had to delay the launch event for its iPhone 12 series due to the coronavirus pandemic that impacted supply of key components.

A tipster who goes by pseudonym Leaks on Twitter has leaked the purported specifications of the iPhone 12 Pro Max. The source has shared screenshots that look quite similar to how Apple compares different iPhone models on its official site. However, since there is no confirmation from the Cupertino company, it's safe to consider the details with a pinch of salt.

iPhone 12 Pro Max specifications (expected)

The screenshots shared by the tipster suggest that the iPhone 12 Pro Max will have a larger, 6.7-inch OLED display over the 5.8-inch iPhone 11 Pro Max. It also appears to have a higher resolution of 1,284x2,788 pixels that bring 460ppi of pixel density, which is slightly denser than the 458ppi available on the last year model.

The display of the iPhone 12 Pro Max is rumoured to have a 120Hz refresh rate. The fresh source also said citing some people familiar with the development that “probably” the 120Hz refresh rate is coming, though the screenshots shared on Twitter don't contain its information.

Apart from the display, the iPhone 12 Pro Max is said to have an all-new, A14 Bionic chip with fourth-generation Neural Engine. The phone also appears to feature a triple rear camera setup, with a 16-megapixel primary sensor as well as an ultra-wide-angle shooter and a telephoto shooter. Further, the camera setup is also likely to have a LiDAR sensor, just like the existing iPad Pro models. The LiDAR sensor could help enable newer augmented reality (AR) experiences.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max also seems to have the longest battery life in an iPhone that could last up to two hours longer than the iPhone 11 Pro Max. Another screenshot suggests that the iPhone 12 Pro Max could debut in the US with a starting price tag of $1,099 (roughly Rs. 80,600). This is identical to the existing initial pricing of the iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Earlier this week, YouTuber Jon Prosser made a video on YouTube to suggest the key features of the iPhone 12 Pro Max. The video showed that the new iPhone model could have 4K video recording support at up to 240 fps and include 120Hz refresh rate support. Further, the tipster also said that Face ID on the new iPhone would bring a list of improvements to recognise facial features of users even if the handset is lying flat on a table.

Prosser, however, seems to disagree with the new screenshots shared on Twitter. So, if we go by his historical records of providing quite accurate information about Apple's upcoming launches, there could be some changes in the actual iPhone 12 Pro Max over what has been shared. Nevertheless, most of the information provided in the screenshots looks quite similar to what has already been reported online.

Comments

