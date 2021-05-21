iPhone 12 Series Dominates Q1 2021 in Terms of Revenue, Volume: Counterpoint

iPhone 12 series dominated the first quarter of 2021 in terms of revenue as well as volume. A new research conducted by Counterpoint shows the iPhone 12 series — comprising iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max — captured one-third of the smartphone industry revenues in the first quarter of 2021. The iPhone 12 series was also the best-selling in terms of volume in Q1 2021. iPhone 11 followed the iPhone 12 series both in terms of revenue and volume.

iPhone 12 series was launched in October last year and became the most popular series for Apple leading it towards a record first-quarter revenue with 42 percent in global revenue share. Now, latest data by Counterpoint shows that the iPhone 12 series secured around one-third of the market share at 32 percent in terms of revenue in Q1 2021. iPhone 12 Pro Max captured 12 percent market share while iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro captured 11 percent and 9 percent, respectively. According to Counterpoint, the global smartphone revenues crossed the $100 billion (roughly Rs. 73.06 lakh crores) mark in Q1 2021.

iPhone 12 Pro was followed by iPhone 11 at 3 percent, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G at 3 percent, iPhone 12 mini at 2 percent, Samsung Galaxy S21 5G at 2 percent, and Huawei Mate 40 Pro at 2 percent.

Counterpoint noted that consumers largely bought higher variants of phones. In the US, iPhone 12 Pro Max was the best-selling model. In Europe and US, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G sold more than the other phones in the series. The top 10 highest revenue-grossing smartphone models captured around 46 percent of global smartphone revenues.

In terms of volume, iPhone 12 was the best-selling phone in Q1 2021 with 5 percent market share. iPhone 12 Pro Max came in second with 4 percent, iPhone 12 Pro with 3 percent, and iPhone 11 with 2 percent. Redmi 9A secured 2 percent share with Redmi 9, Samsung Galaxy A12, Redmi Note 9, and others at 1 percent. The top 10 best-selling models captured only 21 percent of the global smartphone volumes, Counterpoint noted.