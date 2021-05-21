Technology News
iPhone 12 Series Dominates Q1 2021 in Terms of Revenue, Volume: Counterpoint

iPhone 12 series was launched in October 2020 and the delayed launch could be the reason for high sale numbers.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 21 May 2021 13:33 IST
iPhone 12 Series Dominates Q1 2021 in Terms of Revenue, Volume: Counterpoint

iPhone 12 Pro Max captured 12 percent market share in Q1 2021

Highlights
  • Global smartphone revenues crossed $100 billion in Q1 2021
  • iPhone 12 series was the best-selling phone in Q1 2021
  • iPhone 12 series secured around one-third of market share at 32 percent

iPhone 12 series dominated the first quarter of 2021 in terms of revenue as well as volume. A new research conducted by Counterpoint shows the iPhone 12 series — comprising iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max — captured one-third of the smartphone industry revenues in the first quarter of 2021. The iPhone 12 series was also the best-selling in terms of volume in Q1 2021. iPhone 11 followed the iPhone 12 series both in terms of revenue and volume.

iPhone 12 series was launched in October last year and became the most popular series for Apple leading it towards a record first-quarter revenue with 42 percent in global revenue share. Now, latest data by Counterpoint shows that the iPhone 12 series secured around one-third of the market share at 32 percent in terms of revenue in Q1 2021. iPhone 12 Pro Max captured 12 percent market share while iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro captured 11 percent and 9 percent, respectively. According to Counterpoint, the global smartphone revenues crossed the $100 billion (roughly Rs. 73.06 lakh crores) mark in Q1 2021.

iPhone 12 Pro was followed by iPhone 11 at 3 percent, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G at 3 percent, iPhone 12 mini at 2 percent, Samsung Galaxy S21 5G at 2 percent, and Huawei Mate 40 Pro at 2 percent.

Counterpoint noted that consumers largely bought higher variants of phones. In the US, iPhone 12 Pro Max was the best-selling model. In Europe and US, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G sold more than the other phones in the series. The top 10 highest revenue-grossing smartphone models captured around 46 percent of global smartphone revenues.

In terms of volume, iPhone 12 was the best-selling phone in Q1 2021 with 5 percent market share. iPhone 12 Pro Max came in second with 4 percent, iPhone 12 Pro with 3 percent, and iPhone 11 with 2 percent. Redmi 9A secured 2 percent share with Redmi 9, Samsung Galaxy A12, Redmi Note 9, and others at 1 percent. The top 10 best-selling models captured only 21 percent of the global smartphone volumes, Counterpoint noted.

Is Mi 11X the best phone under Rs. 35,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:50), we jump over to the Marvel series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
iPhone 12

iPhone 12

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Very good build quality
  • Dolby Vision HDR video recording
  • Excellent cameras
  • Smooth performance in everyday use
  • Bad
  • Battery life could be better
  • Gets warm when stressed
Read detailed Apple iPhone 12 review
Display 6.10-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 64GB
OS iOS 14
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 12 Pro Max

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent build quality
  • Immersive display
  • Very good battery life
  • Versatile cameras
  • Speedy performance
  • Bad
  • Can be uncomfortable to hold
  • Heats up when gaming
  • Very expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB
OS iOS 14
Resolution 1284x2778 pixels
iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid build quality
  • Excellent display
  • Dolby Vision video recording
  • Snappy overall performance
  • All-day battery life
  • Bad
  • Heats up when gaming
  • Not differentiated much from iPhone 12
  • Not great value
Read detailed Apple iPhone 12 Pro review
Display 6.10-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 64GB
OS iOS 14
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
Further reading: iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Series, Apple, Samsung, Counterpoint
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Tinder Will Now Prompt Users to Think Twice Before Sending Offensive Messages

iPhone 12 Series Dominates Q1 2021 in Terms of Revenue, Volume: Counterpoint
