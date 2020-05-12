iPhone 12 Series Price, Storage Options, and Specifications Tipped

iPhone 12 lineup launch is still believed to be months away, but a tipster has shared possibly everything there is to know about Apple's next-gen iPhone models. The tipster has indicated information regarding price, specifications, and storage options on the entire iPhone 12 lineup. The tipster claims that there will be a total of four new iPhone model released in the autumn - the base iPhone 12, the iPhone 12 Max, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. As there is no way to verify this leak, take this with a pinch of salt.

iPhone 12 series price, storage options (expected)

Tipster Jon Prossner has tipped a number of details about the iPhone 12 series in a new video on YouTube. The tipster suggests that there will be two variants of the iPhone 12 – iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Max. The base iPhone 12 will be offered in two options – 128GB and 256GB. These two options will be priced at $649 (roughly Rs. 48,900) and $749 (roughly Rs. 56,400), respectively. The bigger iPhone 12 Max will be offered in the same storage options and be priced at $749 (roughly Rs. 56,400) and $849 (roughly Rs. 64,000), respectively. There will be another model iPhone 12 Pro that will be offered in two variants – the base iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. The iPhone 12 Pro will be offered in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB options and be priced at $999 (roughly Rs. 75,300), $1,099 (roughly Rs.82,800), and $1,299 (roughly Rs. 97,900), respectively. The iPhone 12 Pro Max, on the other hand, will be offered in the same storage options and will be priced at $1,099 (roughly Rs. 82,800), $1,199 (roughly Rs. 90,400), and $1,399 (roughly Rs. 105,500), respectively.

iPhone 12 series specifications (expected)

Coming to the specifications, the vanilla iPhone 12 is tipped to feature a 5.4-inch Super Retina OLED display, made by China's BOE. It is also tipped to be powered by the Apple A14 Bionic chip, paired with 4GB RAM. The phone will reportedly support 5G, be wrapped in an aluminium body, and feature a dual camera setup at the back. The iPhone 12 Max, on the other hand, will feature a larger 6.1-inch Super Retina OLED display, also made by BOE. All the other specifications are said to remain the same as iPhone 12.

The iPhone 12 Pro model will reportedly feature a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED 10-bit display with ProMotion - made by Samsung. Lastly, the iPhone 12 Pro Max is said to have the largest 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR Samsung OLED display with ProMotion as well. The tipster notes that both the iPhone 12 Pro models will have a triple camera setup at the back with an additional LIDAR sensor for amplified AR capabilities. These models are also said to be powered by the Apple A14 Bionic chip, support 5G, and sport aluminium body.

The tipster cites his sources to claim that Apple is still considering the addition of 120Hz ProMotion support on the iPhone 12 lineup. The phones may or may not ship with the feature, and if these do, there won't be any toggle to keep it switched on or off. The ProMotion display will work in a variable manner that means it will switch to different refresh rates, based on the need of the hour. As per past leaks, the Pro models of iPhone 12 will likely pack a 4,400mAh battery, and the series will come with improved Face ID support. We are still months away from the official launch of these phones, so we will have to wait and see if the tipster has been able to source accurate information, or not.

