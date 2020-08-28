Technology News
  iPhone 12 Models to Come Without Charger, Headphones in the Box, May Cost More Than iPhone 11 Series: Report

iPhone 12 Models to Come Without Charger, Headphones in the Box, May Cost More Than iPhone 11 Series: Report

iPhone 12 series is said to include four models namely, the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Max, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 28 August 2020 17:58 IST
iPhone 12 may cost between $699 and $749

iPhone 12 may cost between $699 and $749

Highlights
  • iPhone 12 series said to omit accessories from retail box
  • iPhone 12 Pro Max may cost between $1,149 and $1,199
  • Apple has not confirmed a release date for iPhone 12 series

iPhone 12 series may come without any accessories in the box and still be priced higher than the iPhone 11 series. A report by market intelligence provider TrendForce states that Apple has decided to leave out accessories such as wired headphones and the power adapter from the retail box. There were rumours in the past of Apple taking this step but as we move closer to the expected October launch for iPhone 12 series, it seems more likely to happen.

A report by TrendForce talking about the year-on-year (YoY) drop in smartphone production by the end of second quarter 2020, points out that though Apple's iPhone production in Q2 2020 increased by 8 percent compared to last quarter, mostly because of the above-expected sales of the iPhone SE and the iPhone 11, the Cupertino giant will begin mass producing the iPhone 12 series. The new series of iPhone models will come with 5G support which means it will have a much higher bill-of-material (BOM) costs, because of which it will omit accessories like wired headphones and chargers from its retail packaging of iPhone 12 models.

The report also mentions some of the specifications of the four expected iPhone 12 models namely, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Max, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. It states that the iPhone 12 could be priced between $699 (roughly Rs. 51,200) and $749 (roughly Rs. 54,800), the iPhone 12 Max could be priced between $799 (roughly Rs. 58,500) and $849 (roughly Rs. 62,200), the iPhone 12 Pro may cost somewhere between $1,049 (roughly Rs. 76,800) and $1,099 (roughly Rs. 80,500), and lastly, the iPhone 12 Pro Max can range from $1,149 (roughly Rs. 84,100) to $1,199 (roughly Rs. 87,800). This pricing is higher than what the iPhone 11 series launched at.

The report also mentions some of the specifications for the iPhone 12 series smartphones. All four are said to come with flexible AMOLED displays, be powered by the A14 SoC, and have Face ID. The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Max are said to come with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and dual rear camera setups including a two 12-megapixel sensors. On the front, another 12-megapixel sensor is expected. The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max are said to come with 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and have triple rear camera setups consisting of three 12-megapixel sensors.

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 12 series in October, however, the company has not confirmed a release date.

Is Nord the iPhone SE of the OnePlus world? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Apple, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Max, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max
iPhone 12 Models to Come Without Charger, Headphones in the Box, May Cost More Than iPhone 11 Series: Report
