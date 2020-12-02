iPhone 12 series users are reportedly facing network issues on their phones. Many users have posted complaints on social networks about losing connection, specially when on the move. Most of the signal drop complaints have come from users on Verizon and AT&T networks, but users of T-Mobile also cited the issue. According to user reports, iPhone 12 series phones have been experiencing dropping of service in areas of adequate signal. Users say that they have been experiencing signal drops ever since they started using the phone. There has been no acknowledgement from Apple on the issue so far, though hundreds of users have been complaining about it on its forums.

Users have been posting on Apple forums and Reddit to complain about the signal drop issue on their iPhone 12 series units. Based on the complaints, it seems that the issue is particularly significant when a user is travelling or driving. All of the iPhones in the series from the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max are reportedly experiencing frequent signal drops. Some users have complained about experiencing network issues up to 15 times a day.

A user named JoxesCA was among the first to report the issue in October on an Apple forum. He claimed to have first experienced this issue on his iPhone 12 Pro while driving, and switching to LTE from 5G Auto also did not resolve it. He said that he even tried resetting the network settings and also a complete reset on the iPhone, but nothing seemed to help the drop in signal. “The only way to get the connection back was to toggle Airplane mode to on then off,” the user said on the forum.

Another iPhone 12 Pro user on Reddit said that the issue disappeared on its own. “In my personal case, the issue has mostly disappeared on my [iPhone] 12 Pro, with no clear action on my part, which is kind of frustrating because it adds to the mysterious nature of the issue and why it affects only certain phones,” wrote the user.

Many users are still complaining about the signal drop issue. But it is still unclear if the new iPhones are causing the issue or if it's something network providers need to fix. Hopefully, Apple will issue a clarification soon.

iPhone 12 Pro Series Is Amazing, but Why Is It So Expensive in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.