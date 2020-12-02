Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iPhone 12 Series Users Are Complaining About Frequent Signal Drop Issue on Verizon, AT&T, T Mobile

iPhone 12 Series Users Are Complaining About Frequent Signal Drop Issue on Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile

It seems that the issue is particularly significant when a user is travelling or driving.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 2 December 2020 18:29 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
iPhone 12 Series Users Are Complaining About Frequent Signal Drop Issue on Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile

iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max units are facing frequent signal drops

Highlights
  • iPhone 12 phones reportedly dropping network in areas of adequate signal
  • Temporary workaround includes toggling Airplane mode on and off
  • Switching to LTE from 5G Auto does not help in resolving the issue

iPhone 12 series users are reportedly facing network issues on their phones. Many users have posted complaints on social networks about losing connection, specially when on the move. Most of the signal drop complaints have come from users on Verizon and AT&T networks, but users of T-Mobile also cited the issue. According to user reports, iPhone 12 series phones have been experiencing dropping of service in areas of adequate signal. Users say that they have been experiencing signal drops ever since they started using the phone. There has been no acknowledgement from Apple on the issue so far, though hundreds of users have been complaining about it on its forums.

Users have been posting on Apple forums and Reddit to complain about the signal drop issue on their iPhone 12 series units. Based on the complaints, it seems that the issue is particularly significant when a user is travelling or driving. All of the iPhones in the series from the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max are reportedly experiencing frequent signal drops. Some users have complained about experiencing network issues up to 15 times a day.

A user named JoxesCA was among the first to report the issue in October on an Apple forum. He claimed to have first experienced this issue on his iPhone 12 Pro while driving, and switching to LTE from 5G Auto also did not resolve it. He said that he even tried resetting the network settings and also a complete reset on the iPhone, but nothing seemed to help the drop in signal. “The only way to get the connection back was to toggle Airplane mode to on then off,” the user said on the forum.

Another iPhone 12 Pro user on Reddit said that the issue disappeared on its own. “In my personal case, the issue has mostly disappeared on my [iPhone] 12 Pro, with no clear action on my part, which is kind of frustrating because it adds to the mysterious nature of the issue and why it affects only certain phones,” wrote the user.

Many users are still complaining about the signal drop issue. But it is still unclear if the new iPhones are causing the issue or if it's something network providers need to fix. Hopefully, Apple will issue a clarification soon.

iPhone 12 Pro Series Is Amazing, but Why Is It So Expensive in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid build quality
  • Excellent display
  • Dolby Vision video recording
  • Snappy overall performance
  • All-day battery life
  • Bad
  • Heats up when gaming
  • Not differentiated much from iPhone 12
  • Not great value
Read detailed Apple iPhone 12 Pro review
Display 6.10-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 64GB
OS iOS 14
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 mini

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Very good build quality
  • Dolby Vision HDR video recording
  • Excellent cameras
  • Smooth performance in everyday use
  • Light and convenient
  • Bad
  • Below-average battery life
  • Gets warm when stressed
Read detailed Apple iPhone 12 mini review
Display 5.40-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
OS iOS 14
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 12 Pro Max

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent build quality
  • Immersive display
  • Very good battery life
  • Versatile cameras
  • Speedy performance
  • Bad
  • Can be uncomfortable to hold
  • Heats up when gaming
  • Very expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB
OS iOS 14
Resolution 1284x2778 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, Apple, Signal Drop, Verizon, T Mobile
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Samsung One UI 3.0 Update Schedule Announced for Smartphones in Egypt

Related Stories

iPhone 12 Series Users Are Complaining About Frequent Signal Drop Issue on Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here Are Google Play’s List of Best Android Apps, Games of 2020 in India
  2. Vivo V20 Pro 5G With Snapdragon 765G SoC, Dual Selfie Camera Launched in India
  3. Everything You Need to Know About Cyberpunk 2077
  4. Nokia C3 Price in India Slashed: What You Need to Know
  5. Redmi Note 7 Pro Gets MIUI 12 Update With New Camera Filters
  6. Samsung Galaxy S21+ Alleged CAD Renders Show Dimensions, Pricing Tipped
  7. Oppo Reno 5 Series May Launch on December 10
  8. Redmi 9 Power, Mi 10i India Variant Details Leak Ahead of Expected Launch
  9. Samsung Said to Discontinue High-End Galaxy Note Smartphones
  10. Realme ‘Race’, Oppo Find X3, and Other Phones Based on Snapdragon 888 SoC
#Latest Stories
  1. FAU-G Pre-Registrations on Google Play Cross 1 Million in 3 Days, Announces Developer
  2. Google Maps Getting ‘Ride Services’ Menu Entry to Provide Accurate Ride-Sharing Fares: Report
  3. Sennheiser HD 560S Headphones Launched in India, Aimed at Analytical Listening Sessions
  4. Snapdragon 888: Realme ‘Race’, Red Magic 6, Oppo Find X3, and Other Upcoming Phones Based on the New SoC From Qualcomm
  5. ZTE Blade V2021 5G With Triple Rear Cameras, Dimensity 720 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Spotify 2020 Wrapped Offers Insights on Your Listening Habits for the Year
  7. iPhone 12 Series Users Are Complaining About Frequent Signal Drop Issue on Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile
  8. Samsung One UI 3.0 Update Schedule Announced for Smartphones in Egypt
  9. iPhone Vulnerability Could Have Let Attackers Gain Complete Control Over Wi-Fi: All the Details
  10. Google Assistant’s Interpreter Mode Gets Dedicated Android App, to Help Translate Spoken, Written Sentences
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com