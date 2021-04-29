Technology News
loading

iPhone 12 Most Popular in Series, Pro Models See ‘Strong Sales’: Tim Cook

For fiscal Q2 2021 ending March 27, Apple reported $89.6 billion (roughly Rs. 6,65,230 crores) in revenue.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 29 April 2021 16:32 IST
iPhone 12 Most Popular in Series, Pro Models See ‘Strong Sales’: Tim Cook

iPhone 12 mini has been reported to be the worst performing handset in the series

Highlights
  • iPhone 12 mini orders has reported seen disappointing sales
  • iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max saw ‘very strong sales’
  • Apple raised its dividend to 22 cents (roughly Rs. 15) per share

iPhone 12 is the most popular model in the series among customers, Apple chief Tim Cook said during the fiscal Q2 2021 earnings call. The executive said that the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max sales are also ‘very strong'. He didn't touch upon the iPhone 12 mini, which suggests that its performance was less exciting than the other three variants, something that has been reported before. For fiscal Q2 2021 ending March 27, Apple reported $89.6 billion (roughly Rs. 6,65,230 crores) in revenue.

During the earnings call for fiscal Q2 2021, Cook said that the iPhone 12 is the most popular in the series, but that the Pro models are also seeing ‘very strong sales'. Apple saw a year-on-year increase in revenue of up to 54 percent, and quarterly earnings per diluted share of $1.40 (roughly Rs. 100). International sales accounted for 67 percent of the quarter's revenue.

“iPhone 12 is the most popular, but we did see very strong sales of the Pro portion of the family as well. So the revenue that you're seeing is a function of unit growth and revenue-per-unit growth.” Tim Cook said during the call.

Recent reportage also seem to suggest iPhone 12 mini has been the worst performing phone in terms of sales compared to the other iPhone 12 models. The Cupertino-based tech giant has reportedly reduced orders for all iPhone models by around 20 percent — and most of these are allegedly for iPhone 12 mini. Other iPhone 12 models are reported to have done very well and seem to have outperformed iPhone 11 sales.

Apple said iPhone sales were $47.9 billion (roughly Rs. 3,55,510 crores) compared with analyst estimates of $41.4 billion (roughly Rs. 3,07,270 crores), according to data from FactSet. Apple raised its dividend 7 percent to 22 cents (roughly Rs. 15) per share.

We dive into all things Apple — iPad Pro, iMac, Apple TV 4K, and AirTag — this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.
iPhone 12

iPhone 12

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Very good build quality
  • Dolby Vision HDR video recording
  • Excellent cameras
  • Smooth performance in everyday use
  • Bad
  • Battery life could be better
  • Gets warm when stressed
Read detailed Apple iPhone 12 review
Display 6.10-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 64GB
OS iOS 14
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid build quality
  • Excellent display
  • Dolby Vision video recording
  • Snappy overall performance
  • All-day battery life
  • Bad
  • Heats up when gaming
  • Not differentiated much from iPhone 12
  • Not great value
Read detailed Apple iPhone 12 Pro review
Display 6.10-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 64GB
OS iOS 14
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 12 Pro Max

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent build quality
  • Immersive display
  • Very good battery life
  • Versatile cameras
  • Speedy performance
  • Bad
  • Can be uncomfortable to hold
  • Heats up when gaming
  • Very expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB
OS iOS 14
Resolution 1284x2778 pixels
iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 mini

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Very good build quality
  • Dolby Vision HDR video recording
  • Excellent cameras
  • Smooth performance in everyday use
  • Light and convenient
  • Bad
  • Below-average battery life
  • Gets warm when stressed
Read detailed Apple iPhone 12 mini review
Display 5.40-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
OS iOS 14
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, Tim Cook, Apple Earnings Call
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Nokia Gets on 5G Growth Path as New Sales Strategy Takes Shape

Related Stories

iPhone 12 Most Popular in Series, Pro Models See ‘Strong Sales’: Tim Cook
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Man Tweets To Google CEO Sundar Pichai, for Help Resetting His Gmail Password
  2. PUBG Lite Will Not Be Playable Anymore Starting Today, April 29
  3. Vivo V21 5G With Triple Rear Cameras Debuts in India
  4. Dogecoin Investor Says He Became a Millionaire in 2 Months
  5. Redmi Note 10 Price in India Increased by Rs. 500: All the Details
  6. Samsung Galaxy M42 5G With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  7. Samsung Galaxy S21 5G Costs Less to Make Than Predecessor: Report
  8. Netflix’s Play Something Button Rolls Out for All Users Globally
  9. Samsung Galaxy Book (2021), Galaxy Book Odyssey Laptops Launched
  10. Instagram Reels: How to Download and Save on Your Phone
#Latest Stories
  1. IIT Madras Startup Builds ‘India’s First’ 3D Printed House
  2. iPhone 12 Most Popular in Series, Pro Models See ‘Strong Sales’: Tim Cook
  3. Nokia Gets on 5G Growth Path as New Sales Strategy Takes Shape
  4. International Space Station Cruises Across the Moon, Caught in Sunlight: Watch the Video
  5. Google Assistant Can Now Better Understand and Pronounce Unique Names
  6. Telegram to Get Group Video Call Support in May, CEO Pavel Durov Says
  7. Facebook Marketplace Monthly Active Users Now at 1 Billion, Shops Crosses 250 Million Mark: Zuckerberg
  8. COVID Relief: Indian YouTubers Slayy Point Raise Rs. 50 Lakh to Donate to Hemkunt Foundation for Oxygen
  9. Apple AirPods Pro, AirPods (2nd Gen) Firmware Updated to Version 3E751, May Bring Bug Fixes: Report
  10. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G Bill of Materials Costs 7 Percent Less to Make Than Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G: Counterpoint
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com