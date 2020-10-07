Technology News
loading

iPhone 12 Launch Likely for October 13, Here’s Everything We Know So Far

Apple iPhone 12 series may be costlier than the iPhone 11 family.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 7 October 2020 15:57 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
iPhone 12 Launch Likely for October 13, Here’s Everything We Know So Far

Apple is speculated to deliver an upgraded experience on iPhone 12 models

Highlights
  • iPhone 12 may start at $749 — higher than the iPhone 11 base price
  • Apple is rumoured to bring iPhone 12 mini as the smallest model in series
  • iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max may come with a LiDAR sensor

Apple on Tuesday sent invites for its special event scheduled for October 13 where it is highly expected to unveil the iPhone 12 series. The invite didn't provide any details about what is upcoming from the Cupertino company. Nevertheless, the rumour mill has so far churned out some speculation and suggested that the iPhone 12 series aka the 2020 iPhone lineup would include four distinct models — ranging from the iPhone 12 mini to the iPhone 12 Pro Max. The iPhone 12 family is also likely to come with 5G support.

While Apple is still almost a week away from revealing everything about the iPhone 12 series, here's a look at all is expected in the new models.

iPhone 12 series price (expected)

It was initially rumoured that the iPhone 12 price would start at $649 (roughly Rs. 47,600), while the iPhone 12 Pro may begin at $749 (roughly Rs. 54,900) and the iPhone 12 Pro Max could start at $1,099 (roughly Rs. 80,500). Some other rumours suggested a starting price of $699 (roughly Rs. 51,200), which is identical to the starting price of the iPhone 11. However, a tipster from China recently claimed that the iPhone 12 series could start at $749 (roughly Rs. 54,900) due to an increase of the cost of the parts — owing to 5G support. Details about the pricing of the iPhone 12 mini are yet to surface.

In terms of variants, Apple is likely to bring the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB storage options, whereas the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max are expected to come in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB versions.

iPhone 12 series specifications (expected)

The iPhone 12 series is rumoured to have the iPhone 12 mini as the smallest model, with a 5.4-inch display, while the standard iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are speculated to have a 6.1-inch display and the iPhone 12 Pro Max could feature a large, 6.7-inch display. Apple is likely to use its A14 Bionic SoC across all the new iPhone models to deliver faster performance over the existing iPhones. The new chip is already powering the iPad Air (4th Gen).

Apple is expected to offer 5G support on the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and Phone 12 Pro Max. However, the top-end model in the lineup — the iPhone 12 Pro Max — is rumoured to come with faster, millimeter-wave (mmWave) 5G support, while the other two models are likely to have Sub-6GHz 5G connectivity. There are no reports on whether the iPhone 12 mini would support 5G networks.

The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max are also likely to come with a Sony LiDAR sensor to enable new augmented reality (AR) experiences. The existing iPad Pro models already have a LiDAR sensor. Some reports have also suggested that the iPhone 12 Pro models could come with a 120Hz refresh rate. The iPhone 12 Pro models are also likely to support up to 4K video recording at up to 240fps frame rate. Further, Apple is likely to use a cheaper and less complex battery technology for the iPhone 12 series to cut costs.

In addition to the cost-effective battery technology, Apple may ditch bundled chargers with the iPhone 12 models. It is likely to help reduce the burden on the environment, though the reduction will also play some role in cutting the cost of the new iPhone family.

Is iPhone SE the ultimate 'affordable' iPhone for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple iPhone 12, iPhone 12, Apple iPhone 12 price, Apple iPhone 12 specifications, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12 mini, Apple
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Samsung’s ‘Home, Festive Home’ Offers Include Free Smartphones With Select Televisions

Related Stories

iPhone 12 Launch Likely for October 13, Here’s Everything We Know So Far
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Postpaid Plus Plan Buyers to Pay Security Deposit Starting at Rs. 500: All Details
  2. Realme Buds Air Pro, Buds Wireless Pro Earphones Launched in India
  3. iPhone 12 Models' Launch Soon As Apple Sends Invites for October 13 Event
  4. Redmi Earbuds 2c, Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones Launched in India
  5. Realme 7i With Snapdragon 662 SoC, 90Hz Refresh Rate Launched in India
  6. Airtel Offering Amazon Prime Benefit on Base-Level Broadband Plans: Report
  7. Amazfit Bip U Gets Listed on Amazon With Full Specifications
  8. Realme Smart SLED TV 55-Inch Debuts With Quad-Core SoC, 4K Resolution
  9. D2H Introduces New One Year Box Service Plan, Priced at Rs. 117
  10. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale to Begin October 17
#Latest Stories
  1. YouTube Spotted Testing Dedicated Button for Shorts on Android, iOS: Report
  2. Realme 7 Pro Sun Kissed Leather Edition Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. iPhone 12 Launch Likely for October 13, Here’s Everything We Know So Far
  4. Samsung’s ‘Home, Festive Home’ Offers Include Free Smartphones With Select Televisions
  5. G Suite Rebranded as Google Workspace, Integrates Productivity Apps
  6. Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic Teased to Launch in India Soon
  7. Dell Slim Soundbar SB521A With 3.6W of Power, Small and Lightweight Design Launched in India
  8. Realme Smart SLED TV 55-Inch With ‘Bezel-Less’ Design Launched, Realme 100W Soundbar Debuts as Well
  9. Realme Buds Air Pro, Buds Wireless Pro Earphones with Active Noise Cancellation Launched in India
  10. Amazon India Launches Train Ticket Booking Service in Partnership With IRCTC
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com