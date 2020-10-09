Technology News
iPhone 12 Series Price, Specifications Surface Ahead of October 13 Launch Event

iPhone 12 leaked details are claimed to be accurate in nature.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 9 October 2020 17:21 IST
Apple is expected to bring the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 with dual rear cameras

Highlights
  • iPhone 12 mini price is rumoured to begin at $699
  • Apple may launch MagSafe-branded accessories for new iPhone models
  • iPhone 12 Pro Max may offer a unique super-wide-angle camera experience

iPhone 12 lineup is expected to be launched by Apple at its October 13 event. Just four days ahead of the official debut, pricing and specifications of the 2020 iPhone models have surfaced on Chinese microblogging site Weibo. The new iPhone family, that is speculated to include the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max, is expected to come with OLED Super Retina XDR displays. The new models are also rumoured to have MagSafe-branded wireless charging accessories, including an official magnetic case. Separately, some details about the HomePod mini have emerged on the Web.

An account on Weibo, going by the name Kang, leaked details about the iPhone 12 lineup that are claimed to be accurate by a tipster who goes by pseudonym Ice Universe on Twitter. The details include both pricing and specifications of the new models.

iPhone 12 series price, availability (expected)

iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 are expected to come with an initial price of $699 (roughly Rs. 51,100) and $799 (roughly Rs. 58,400), respectively. The smartphones may come in Black, White, Red, Blue, and Green colour options. The pricings of iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, on the other hand, are expected to start at $999 (roughly Rs. 73,000) and $1,099 (roughly Rs. 80,400), respectively. The handsets may come in Gold, Silver, Graphite, and Blue shades. The leaked prices align with some earlier reports. However, a recent report suggested that there could be some increment due to an increase in bill of materials (BOM).

Alongside the pricing and colour details, the Weibo post suggested that the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro would go on pre-orders starting either October 16 or 17, while their availability would begin from October 23 or 24. The iPhone 12 mini is expected to go on pre-orders from November 6 or 7, while its availability would start from November 13 or 14. iPhone 12 Pro Max may be available for pre-orders on November 13 or 14, while its availability could start from November 20 or 21.

iPhone 12 specifications (expected)

The Weibo post claimed that iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max would come with OLED Super Retina XDR displays and feature a Ceramic Shield glass cover on top. All the new iPhone models are also expected to support video recording based on the Dolby Vision standard. The iPhone 12 family is also rumoured to have a Smart Data Mode to automatically switch between 4G and 5G networks. The new models are said to offer 15W wireless charging that Apple would call MagSafe — the branding that was previously associated with magnetically attached power connectors of MacBooks. You can also expect a MagSafe-branded magnetic case as well as two wireless chargers under the names MagSafe Charger and MagSafe Duo Charger.

Speaking of differences, the leaked details suggest that the iPhone 12 mini would come with a 5.4-inch display and feature dual rear cameras — a combination of a wide-angle and an ultra-wide-angle shooter along with an f/1.6 aperture. The iPhone 12 is also said to have an identical camera setup but come with a larger 6.1-inch display. iPhone 12 Pro could also come with a 6.1-inch display but include triple rear cameras with a LiDAR sensor. However, iPhone 12 Pro Max may come with a 6.7-inch display and a triple rear camera setup, along with a 47 percent larger sensor over what could be featured on the iPhone 12 Pro. The top-end model is also said to have a unique super-wide-angle camera capability to provide some distinction over other models.

The iPhone 12 family is speculated to have improved Deep Fusion and Night Mode. All models in the new range are also expected to have 5G support, though their US versions will reportedly have support for mmWave 5G band.

HomePod mini price, specifications (expected)

Aside from the iPhone 12 models, the Weibo post suggested that Apple would bring the HomePod mini at a price of $99 (roughly Rs. 7,200). The new smart speaker is expected to measure 3.3-inch in size and carry an Apple S5 processor. It will reportedly go on pre-orders from November 6 or 7, while its sale could begin from November 16 or 17. Twitter user L0vetodream posted that Apple would not bring the HomePod 2 to markets this year and instead bring only the HomePod mini as its new smart speaker. This seems to be a strategy similar to Google that recently brought the Nest Audio as its lone smart speaker.

Are Apple Watch SE, iPad 8th Gen the Perfect ‘Affordable' Products for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

iPhone 12

iPhone 12

Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A14 Bionic
Front Camera Yes
Rear Camera Yes
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 2775mAh
OS iOS 14
Resolution 828x1792 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Huawei Ousted From Heart of EU as Nokia Wins Belgian 5G Contracts

