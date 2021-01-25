Technology News
iPhone 12, MagSafe Accessories May Interfere With Pacemakers, Medical Implants, Cautions Apple

Apple advises users with medical implants to keep iPhone and MagSafe chargers 12 inches away when charging wirelessly.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 25 January 2021 14:32 IST
iPhone 12 contain more magnets that previous generation iPhone models

Highlights
  • Apple asks medical implant users to consult their physicians
  • If any interference is detected, Apple advises users to stop using iPhon
  • Apple says the iPhone may interfere with pacemakers

Apple has cautioned users that the magnets inside their iPhone handsets and MagSafe accessories may interfere with medical implants like pacemakers and defibrillators. The company advises users of these medical devices to keep their iPhone handsets and MagSafe chargers away at a safe distance. Apple has issued guidelines on a support page that detail how much distance users must practise. This isn't new information as most smartphones and gadgets come with magnets, and these tend to interfere with pacemakers and other medical implants if kept too close.

The company has published a new support page warning users about magnets inside iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, and MagSafe Charger and MagSafe Duo Charger accessories. “Medical devices such as implanted pacemakers and defibrillators might contain sensors that respond to magnets and radios when in close contact. To avoid any potential interactions with these devices, keep your iPhone and MagSafe accessories a safe distance away from your device (more than 6-inches / 15cm apart or more than 12-inches / 30cm apart if wirelessly charging). But consult with your physician and your device manufacturer for specific guidelines," the support page cautions.

iPhone 12 models contain more magnets than previous generation iPhone models, but Apple says that doesn't mean they pose a greater risk of magnetic interference to medical devices than older models.

Apple recommends that users should stop using their iPhone or MagSafe accessories if they suspect that it is interfering with their medical device. The support page also advises users to consult their physician and medical device manufacturer for specific information specific guidelines on the safe use of their medical devices around wireless or magnetic products to prevent possible interference.

Will iPhone 12 mini become the affordable iPhone we've been waiting for? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12 mini, MagSafe Charger, MagSage Duo Charger, Apple
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Tata Sky, Croma Site Vulnerabilities Exposed Sensitive Customer Data of Millions of Customers; Fixed Now

Comment
 
 

