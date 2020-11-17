Technology News
iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12 mini Pass Flame, Scratch, Bend Tests With Ease

iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12 mini show no signs of damage even after being exposed to a small flame from a lighter for 50 seconds.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 17 November 2020 15:54 IST
Highlights
  • Scratches on the two iPhones are less prominent than usual
  • iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12 mini do not get damaged by a flame
  • iPhone 12 mini prices start at Rs. 69,900 in India

iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini passed flame, scratch, and bend tests with flying colours. Youtuber JerryRigEverything got his hands on an early unit of both iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini and conducted his customary range of durability tests. The two phones aced all the tests with ease. Particularly noteworthy was the flame test, wherein the two iPhones showed no signs of damage even after 50 seconds of being exposed to a small blaze from a lighter.

JerryRigEverything published a video wherein he carries out his usual scratch, bend, and flame tests on iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini. In his scratch test, it was discovered that the two phones do get scratched at level 6 on Mohs scale, with deeper grooves at level 7. However, these scratches are much less prominent than usual. Apple has put in its new ceramic shield on the display for added protection. It is essentially a special form of glass that has ceramic crystals embedded into the glass matrix. The company claims that this has improved the iPhone's shatter resistance.

iPhone 12 mini was discovered to have an aluminium frame, whereas iPhone 12 Pro Max has a stainless steel frame. The two phones were exposed to a lighter flame for about 50 seconds each, and both managed to survive without any damage to the pixels. This was rather impressive and Zack Nelson of JerryRigEverything suggested that the ceramic crystals could be acting as an insulation layer as well.

Both iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini also survived the bend test without much fuss, and structurally the phones seemed to be of solid quality. iPhone 12 mini is sold in India starting at Rs. 69,900, whereas iPhone 12 Pro Max pricing starts at Rs. 1,29,900. In the US, pricings start at $699 and $1,099, respectively.

Are iPhone 12 mini, HomePod mini the Perfect Apple Devices for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12 Pro Max Durability Test, iPhone 12 Pro Max Bend Test, iPhone 12 Pro Max Flame Test, iPhone 12 Pro Max Scratch Test, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 mini Durability Test, iPhone 12 mini Bend Test, iPhone 12 mini Scratch Test, iPhone, Apple
