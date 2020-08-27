iPhone 12 Pro Max Tipped to Come With LiDAR Sensor, 120Hz Refresh Rate

iPhone 12 line-up leaks have now picked up pace and information regarding the iPhone 12 Pro Max have now surfaced online. This includes camera features on the iPhone 12 Pro Max and key specification details on the iPhone 12 Pro. All of these details are courtesy YouTuber Job Prosser who has reportedly accessed a PVT (production validation test) build of the iPhone 12 Pro Max. The PVT build is said to be ‘last build' before the phones go into mass production.

Prosser, in his detailed YouTube video, says that mass production is expected to begin next month. If true, there is effectively going to be a delay in the launch of the iPhone 12 line-up this year, something that has already been reported. Prosser also showed screenshots from the iPhone 12 Pro Max revealing camera features in the Settings menu.

These screenshots suggest that the Max model will come with a LiDAR sensor on board for better AR rendering. There are also new video recording modes tipped – 4k@120fps and 4k@240fps and other camera features like enhanced night mode, advanced noise reduction, bit depth video, and zoom are also reported.

The display settings in half of the iPhone 12 Pro Max PVT models reportedly show that there will be support for 120Hz refresh rate. However, the other half PVT models do not have this feature, indicating that Apple is waiting till the last minute to decide whether to incorporate the 120Hz refresh rate or not. It will also offer adaptive refresh rate to switch automatically between 60Hz and 120Hz depending on what is displayed on the screen. Prosser goes on to show a video of the PVT build with these new camera and display settings live. The phone is not seen clearly as its shot in a black room, but the wide notch on top is clearly visible. This suggests that Apple is sticking with the wide notch for its iPhone 12 line-up this year, including the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Prosser cites its sources to report that Face ID has been improved to offer a wider variety of angles. He says that even if the phone is lying flat on a table, it should unlock if your face shows up in any odd angles. The iPhone 12 Pro Max is also tipped to come with thinner bezels than its predecessor, a flat display with the edges curving slightly for a smoother finish. The Phone 12 Pro Max is also reported to have a larger display - making the notch “appear” smaller.

Prosser also says that the camera module at the back is about 10 percent larger than the iPhone 11 Pro Max. He also cites his sources to suggest that the iPhone 12 Pro Max feels to be slightly lighter than the iPhone 11 Pro Max. This could be an indication of a smaller battery inside, however it could also mean lighter build materials.

Prosser also notes iPhone 12 Pro features in a tweet, and this model looks to offer almost the same features as the iPhone 12 Pro Max. The tweet adds that the iPhone 12 Pro may have a True Depth array of the same size.With September nearing, there is no word from Apple regarding a possible launch event. This could mean a delay is inevitable.

