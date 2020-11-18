Technology News
  iPhone 12 Pro Max Wins DisplayMate Best Smartphone Display Award, Sets Multiple Performance Records

iPhone 12 Pro Max Wins DisplayMate Best Smartphone Display Award, Sets Multiple Performance Records

iPhone 12 Pro Max features a 6.7-inch OLED display with 2,778x1,284 pixels resolution and 458ppi pixel density.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 18 November 2020 13:36 IST


iPhone 12 Pro Max has the highest contrast ratio

Highlights
  • iPhone 12 Pro Max matches or sets 11 DisplayMate performance records
  • iPhone 12 Pro Max comes with a Super Retina XDR display
  • It offers smallest shift in colour accuracy and highest contrast ratio

iPhone 12 Pro Max has made its way through DisplayMate's testing and has received the highest-ever Display Performance Grade of A+. The phone's Super Retina XDR display has matched or set 11 smartphone display performance records, including highest absolute colour accuracy, smallest shift in colour accuracy, and highest contrast ratio. iPhone models in the past have usually featured high-performing displays that matched or set a number of display performance records. iPhone 12 Pro Max comes with a 6.7-inch OLED display with 2,778x1,284 pixels resolution and 458ppi pixel density.

DisplayMate is an advanced display calibration and optimisation service that uses proprietary test and calibration patterns to determine how good a display is. iPhone 12 Pro Max was recently tested and it received highest-ever Display Performance Grade of A+ and the Best Smartphone Display Award thanks to its “textbook-perfect calibration accuracy and performance.”

iPhone 12 Pro Max was able to set or match 11 smartphone display performance records, including highest absolute colour accuracy, smallest shift in colour accuracy, highest contrast ratio, lowest screen reflectance, highest visible screen resolution, smallest brightness variation with viewing angle, and five more. The phone also comes with record-high fullscreen brightness for OLED smartphones at 825 nits for 100 percent Average Picture Level (APL).

“As a result the iPhone 12 Pro Max display meets all of the criteria and requirements for a DisplayMate A+ Grade, earning DisplayMate's Highest Overall Display Assessment Rating and Highest Display Performance Grade of A+,” the DisplayMate website states.

It also states that each iPhone 12 Pro Max display is individually calibrated for both colour accuracy and contrast accuracy, and that the absolute colour accuracy of the iPhone 12 Pro Max is “truly impressive.” In comparison to older iPhone models, iPhone 11 Pro Max matched or set nine smartphone display performance records and won the DisplayMate Best Smartphone Display Award as well. Similarly, iPhone XS Max matched or set eight performance records and also won the DisplayMate Best Smartphone Display Award.

Will Apple Silicon Lead to Affordable MacBooks in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPhone 12 Pro Max, Apple, DisplayMate

