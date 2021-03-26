iPhone 12 Pro Max has been dubbed the best iPhone to buy by Consumer Reports in its list of Best Smartphones of 2021. Consumer Reports is a non-profit organisation that tests various products to make it easier for consumers to decide what to spend their money on. In its latest report, the organisation has landed on the most expensive variant in the iPhone 12 series to be the best overall iPhone model. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra takes the title of best Android phone for 2021.

The report shares a list of smartphone models that stand at the top of verticals like Best iPhone, Best Android Phone, Best Budget Phone, and Best Phone for All-Day Battery Life. iPhone 12 Pro Max has been awarded the title of best iPhone thanks to its longer battery life, better cameras, bigger display, and 5G connectivity.

The report states that 5G connectivity makes the iPhone 12 models feel like more than an incremental upgrade. Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max, in particular, offers “several more hours of battery life,” a bigger display, and slightly higher zoom camera compared to the iPhone 12 Pro. iPhone 12 Pro Max starts at $1099 (roughly Rs. 79,700) in the US and Rs. 1,24,704 (Amazon) in India. Whereas, the iPhone 12 Pro starts at $999 (roughly Rs. 72,400) in the US and at Rs. 1,29,900 in India.

On the other hand, the report also points out that iPhone 12 Pro Max is significantly heavier and even users with long fingers can find it hard to use with one hand.

The title for the best Android phone goes to Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G thanks to its “big phone perks” like a good display, the zoom camera, and great battery life. The report adds that the Galaxy S21 series of phones did great in Consumer Reports' testing.

The best budget phone is OnePlus Nord N10 5G that is said to have “excellent rating for performance, and its battery lasted a very impressive 41.5 hours” in Consumer Reports' testing. Being the cheapest option with 5G connectivity, the testers were able to look past the non-water-resistant design, average cameras, and no support for mmWave technology on OnePlus Nord N10. OnePlus Nord N100 has been crowned the Best Phone for All-Day Battery Life. In Consumer Reports' testing, the phone lasted 48.5 and got “Very Good” ratings for its performance and display quality.

iPhone 12 Pro Series Is Amazing, but Why Is It So Expensive in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.