iPhone 12 Pro Max Battery Capacity Listed on TENAA Listing, Is Less Than iPhone 11 Pro Max

The iPhone 12 Pro Max is listed to pack a 3,687mAh battery.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 21 October 2020 16:44 IST
iPhone 12 Pro Max will be up for pre-order in India on November 6

iPhone 12 Pro Max battery capacity has been reported by China's TENAA certification site. The phone is listed on TENAA with the model number A2412 and the listing suggests that the iPhone 12 Pro Max packs a 3,687mAh battery. This is bigger than the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini which are reported to pack 2,815mAh and 2,227mAh battery, respectively. However, the iPhone 12 Pro Max has a smaller battery capacity than last year's iPhone 11 Pro Max which was reported to have a 3,969mAh battery.

The TENAA listing for the Apple model number A2412 has gone live, and this model number belongs to the most premium model in the iPhone 12 series – the iPhone 12 Pro Max. The specifications listed on the certification site reveal that the iPhone 12 Pro Max may be having a 3,687mAh battery. This is 282mAh less than the 3,969mAh battery capacity on the predecessor iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Even the iPhone 12 has been reported to have a 2,815mAh battery, which is lesser than the 3,110mAh battery found on the iPhone 11. If we compare batteries on the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone SE (2020), then the former has a larger battery at 2,227mAh battery and the latter only packs a 1,821mAh battery. The battery capacity of the iPhone 12 Pro is not known yet.

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are set to go up for pre-orders starting October 23, the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max pre-orders will begin November 6. To recall, the iPhone 12 mini price in India starts at Rs. 69,900, whereas the iPhone 12 price starts from Rs. 79,900. The iPhone 12 Pro price is set to start at Rs. 1,19,900 and the most premium iPhone 12 Pro Max carries a price tag starting at Rs. 1,29,900 in India.

Are iPhone 12 mini, HomePod mini the Perfect Apple Devices for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: iPhone 12 pro max, iPhone 12 pro max battery, iPhone 12 Pro Max Specifications, iPhone, Apple
