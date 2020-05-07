Technology News
iPhone 12 Tipped to Come With Sub-6GHz 5G, iPhone 12 Pro and Max With mmWave 5G Technology: Report

Last week, the same tipster had indicated the prices of the rumored iPhone 12 series.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 7 May 2020 17:45 IST
iPhone 12 Tipped to Come With Sub-6GHz 5G, iPhone 12 Pro and Max With mmWave 5G Technology: Report

Photo Credit: YouTube / EverythingApplePro

iPhone 12 will likely come out later this year

Highlights
  • iPhone 12 phones are rumoured to come with sub-6GHz 5G technology
  • iPhone 12 Pro is tipped to come with mmWave 5G technology
  • Apple has not confirmed these developments

iPhone 12 series has been in the news for quite some time and it is speculated that Apple will launch the phones later this year. But as we are still awaiting the confirmation about the phones from the Cupertino-based company, several reports have indicated that the new iPhone series will pack A14 Bionic SoC along with 5G connectivity. Now, a notable tipster has claimed that the rumoured 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch variants of iPhone 12 will likely only support sub-6GHz 5G connectivity. It was also added that the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro and the 6.7-inch iPhone Pro Max will support both sub-6GHz 5G and mmWave 5G technology.

The latest leaks were highlighted by the notable tipster and tech analyst Jon Prosser who last week had also tipped the alleged prices of the four rumoured iPhone 12 variants. Prosser indicated since the 6.1-inch variant of iPhone 12 is not using the high-end mmWave 5G technology, therefore, making the phone cost only $50 (Rs. 3,790) more than the iPhone 11 with the same screen size.

To put this in perspective, there are mainly two types of 5G technology that are widely adopted. These are the mmWave 5G technology that offers higher speeds while its rival sub-6GHz technology is more commonly used. Since 5G technology has not come to India yet, customers here planning to buy the new iPhone 12 will not be affected.

However, as noted by Techradar, popular network carrier Verizon in the US uses mmWave 5G technology, therefore, the vanilla iPhone 12 will not work with this 5G connectivity on that network. The report also states in the UK for instance, no network carrier uses mmWave 5G technology, hence, it won't affect customers planning to buy the vanilla iPhone 12.

But since the rumoured 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro and 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max, support both sub-6GHz 5G and mmWave 5G technology, customer planning to buy the Pro variants won't face any problems in terms of 5G connectivity.

As mentioned, Apple is yet to confirm the launch of iPhone 12, therefore, all the aforementioned details about the series should be taken with a pinch of salt. Meanwhile, Prosser, last week claimed that the entry-level iPhone 12 is likely to be priced at $649 (roughly Rs. 49,100), whereas, the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max is tipped to cost $1,099 (roughly Rs. 83,200).


