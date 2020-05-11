iPhone 12 series has been in the news for quite some time and it is speculated that Apple will launch the phones later this year. According to previous reports, iPhone 12 series includes the vanilla iPhone 12 that has 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch variants along with the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro and the 6.7-inch iPhone Pro Max. Now, a new report citing a notable tipster is stating that the iPhone 12 Pro phones will feature a high refresh-rate 120Hz ProMotion display. The report added that the rumoured iPhone lineup will come with an improved Face ID support and enhanced camera features.

iPhone 12 series specifications (rumoured)

According to popular YouTuber Filip Koroy (EverythingApplePro) citing notable tipster Max Weinbach, the rumoured iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max are speculated to come with a 120Hz refresh-rate ProMotion display. Currently, Apple's iPad Pro devices support 120Hz ProMotion display that essentially improves the touchscreen experience and allows touch and gesture controls to work more fluidly. Similarly, to support the 120Hz display feature, the video by EverythingApplePro notes that the Pro models of iPhone 12 (or at least the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max) will likely pack a 4,400mAh battery. The video points out that a larger battery will further allow the rumoured iPhones 12 Pro variants to seamlessly support 5G connectivity. On the other hand, it was indicated that the vanilla iPhone 12 variants will come with 60Hz refresh rate display, and there's no word about the phones' battery capacity.

Furthermore, it was highlighted that the rumoured iPhone 12 series will come with an improved Face ID support that will essentially provide a wider angle of view to allow unlocking at more angles. It wasn't specified whether the feature will be added to all the iPhone 12 variants or just the Pro variants.

Regarding the camera, the video points out that Apple is improving low-light photography with faster autofocus and improved image stabilisation. To achieve this, Apple is rumoured to add LiDAR scanner in combination with some software tweaks. The video also reports that the telephoto zoom is getting upgraded to support 3x optical zooming. "Apple is improving slow motion in the dark, this is in combination with a larger sensor, larger pixel sizes and software tweaks," the report claims. Additionally, it was highlighted that the iPhone 12 series will feature an improved Smart HDR to reduce noise in dark environments as well.

The video further points out that Apple will improve the microphone across the rumoured iPhone 12 series. Last week, we also got to know some other alleged specifications about the rumoured iPhone 12 series. It was reported that the iPhone 12 Pro devices will support sub-6GHz 5G and mmWave 5G technology, while the vanilla iPhone 12 will only include sub-6GHz 5G technology.

iPhone 12 series prices (rumoured)

Meanwhile, another report had claimed that the entry-level iPhone 12 is likely to be priced at $649 (roughly Rs. 49,100), whereas, the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 will cost $749 (roughly Rs. 56,700). The report added that the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro will come with a price tag of $999 (roughly Rs. 75,694), while the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max is tipped to cost $1,099 (roughly Rs. 83,200).

At the moment, Apple is yet to confirm the launch of iPhone 12, therefore, all the aforementioned details about the series should be taken with a pinch of salt.