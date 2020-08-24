Technology News
iPhone 12 Series May Debut With a 120Hz Display, Suggests iOS 14 Developer Beta 5

The iOS 14 beta includes a Limit Frame Rate option that could be useful only on the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 24 August 2020 14:05 IST
Apple may offer its ProMotion display technology on the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max

Highlights
  • iOS 14 beta 5 brings a Limit Frame Rate option for iPhone 11 Pro models
  • However, it is of no use for the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max
  • iPhone 12 series delay could help Apple refine the display experience

Apple may just have suggested the existence of a 120Hz display on the iPhone 12 series through iOS 14 developer beta 5. The latest iOS developer beta version is said to carry an option that lets iPhone 11 Pro users limit the frame rate to 60Hz. This suggests that an option to go beyond 60Hz could be provided in the next-generation models — at least on the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max successors that are speculated as the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, respectively. Some past reports also suggested a 120Hz display on the new iPhone models. However, there was also some speculation that Apple could end up bringing the iPhone 12 series with the existing 60Hz display panels.

A user on Twitter posted a screenshot showing a Limit Frame Rate option that sits under the Motion settings, adding that it was visible on the iPhone 11 Pro Max running iOS 14 developer beta 5. The new option, which seems to be limited to the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, is designed to let iPhone users set the maximum frame rate of the display to 60 frames per second.

 

The new option is of no use on the existing iPhone models as they don't support a higher display refresh rate and are restricted to 60Hz refresh rate. However, it could be a hint at the 120Hz display on the iPhone 12 Pro models. To note, Gadgets 360 was unable to the spot the Limit Frame Rate feature on an iPhone 11 Pro running iOS 14 beta 5, and thus we recommend readers to take the information with a pinch of salt.

While responding to the tweet showing the Limit Frame Rate option, display market analyst Ross Young says that if the new addition is a part of the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, it means that Apple wouldn't offer a low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) display or adaptive refresh rate — similar to what's there on the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra that dynamically changes the refresh rate to provide an optimised experience.

Young earlier this month took to Twitter to say that the iPhone 12 series isn't likely to have a 120Hz hardware. Nevertheless, some reports in the recent past did suggest the new display experience on the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Apple has provided its ProMotion display technology on the latest iPad Pro models that enables a fluid experience of up to 120Hz. This technology is likely to be embraced for the iPhone 12 series.

The launch date of the iPhone 12 series is yet to be announced. However, Apple has already confirmed its delay. This could help the company thoroughly test the 120Hz display and refine its experience for users before bringing the new models to the public.

WWDC 2020 had a lot of exciting announcements from Apple, but which are the best iOS 14 features for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
