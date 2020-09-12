Technology News
  • iPhone 12 Pro Leak Hints at LiDAR Camera Placement; iPhone 12 Models Might Not Come With 120Hz Displays

iPhone 12 Pro Leak Hints at LiDAR Camera Placement; iPhone 12 Models Might Not Come With 120Hz Displays

iPhone 12 Pro is expected to be one of the four iPhone models that Apple will launch this year.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 12 September 2020 17:44 IST
iPhone 12 Pro Leak Hints at LiDAR Camera Placement; iPhone 12 Models Might Not Come With 120Hz Displays

Photo Credit: Twitter/ EverythingApplePro

iPhone 12 Pro seems to have a more square-ish design

Highlights
  • iPhone 12 Pro SIM card tray seems to have moved
  • Apple may fit a LiDAR sensor in both Pro models
  • iPhone 12 models may not feature 120Hz displays

iPhone 12 series has been subject to a multitude of leaks in the past weeks, from its specifications to production issues to live videos of the phone. The latest in the growing list of leaks is a video showing the back panel, without any internal hardware, of the iPhone 12 Pro with new LiDAR sensor placement. Also, another leak mentions that the iPhone 12 series went into mass production this week and unfortunately, the rumoured 120Hz refresh rate display did not make the cut.

Starting with the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro's back panel, a short clip was shared by a known tipster with the pseudonym EverythingApplePro on Twitter, showing the LiDAR sensor placement, flat sides, smart connector, and various cutouts. The space for the wireless charging coil can be seen as well. The design seems to be similar to what Apple did with the iPhone 4 and iPhone 5 that had a more boxy shape. The triple camera setup, as seen in the video, looks quite similar to what was present on the iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max.

The SIM card tray seems to have moved to the right side of the phone. This leak suggests that Apple will be fitting the LiDAR sensor in both the Pro models and not just the top-end iPhone 12 Pro Max, as previous leaks had stated. Although, a more recent leak did mention that both the Pro models will come with this feature.

Additionally, known tipster Jon Prosser shared that the iPhone 12 models went into mass production this week and will not come with a 120Hz refresh rate display as was initially believed. This suggests that the models may come with 60Hz refresh rate displays or possibly 90Hz.

Furthermore, iPhone 12 models are expected to come with wireless charging and a report by ITHome suggest that this will be first generation of iPhones to come with strong magnets that move the phone into the optimal position for charging, when placed on the charging pad. This will allow the phone to align itself in the right spot on the wireless charging pad ensuring that it is in fact charging.

In other news, Apple announced it will host a ‘Time Flies' event on September 15 where it is expected to unveil a budget Apple Watch, Apple Watch Series 6, and two iPad models.

Which are the best truly wireless earphones under Rs. 10,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

Further reading: Apple, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 series, LiDAR, iPhone 12 Pro design
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Apple Watch SE, iPad Air 4, iPad 8 Tipped to Debut at Time Flies Event on September 15

iPhone 12 Pro Leak Hints at LiDAR Camera Placement; iPhone 12 Models Might Not Come With 120Hz Displays
