Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro Bill of Materials Surface Online, South Korean Components Dominate Value: Report

iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro Bill of Materials Surface Online, South Korean Components Dominate Value: Report

iPhone 12 Pro carries a starting price of $999, which is $593 (roughly Rs. 43,800) over its reported bill of materials.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 26 November 2020 13:15 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro Bill of Materials Surface Online, South Korean Components Dominate Value: Report

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro both come with an identical Super Retina XDR OLED display

Highlights
  • iPhone 12 Pro teardown shows it costs at $406
  • South Korean parts on the new iPhone account for 26.8 percent by value
  • iPhone 12 models include 5G modem as the most expensive component

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro bill of materials (BOM) details have surfaced online, which point to the manufacturing cost Apple bears for the latest iPhone model. The new development comes over a month after Apple launched the iPhone 12 — alongside the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max. To deliver a distinctive experience over the earlier iPhone models, the Cupertino company has provided some hardware changes on the iPhone 12 series. These have resulted in some increments on the cost front.

According to a teardown conducted by Tokyo-based research firm Fomalhaut Techno Solutions in a collaboration with Nikkei, the cost of the iPhone 12 Pro emerged at $406 (roughly Rs. 30,000). This is $593 (roughly Rs. 43,800) less than the $999 (roughly Rs. 73,800) starting price of the iPhone 12 Pro. Of course, the final price reflects much more than the physical hardware that goes into the phone, so this shouldn't surprise anyone.

The iPhone 12, on the other hand, comes with a bill of materials of $373 (roughly Rs. 27,500), as reported by GSMArena. This is an increase of $426 (roughly Rs. 31,500) over the $799 (roughly Rs. 59,000) starting price of the iPhone 12.

The most expensive component on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro is the Qualcomm X55 5G modem that is at $90 (roughly Rs. 6,600). After the modem, the OLED display that is made by Samsung and LG is the second most expensive internal on the new iPhone models. It is said to cost $70 (roughly Rs. 5,200). Both iPhone models notably include the same Super Retina XDR display that comes with a resolution of 2,532 x 1,170 pixels.

Apple has used its A14 Bionic chip on the iPhone 12 series that is said to come at a production cost of $40 (roughly Rs. 2,900). The built-in RAM and flash memory are amongst the other parts that reportedly cost $12.8 (roughly Rs. 944) and $19.2 (roughly Rs. 1,400), respectively. Samsung is said to be the supplier for the memory components on the iPhone 12 models.

The iPhone 12 Pro comes with CMOS image sensors that are made by Sony. There are three sensors along with wide-angle and telephoto lenses on top. These sensors are said to be priced at around $5.40 and $7.40 each.

In addition to the breakdown of the component costs, the teardown shows that the iPhone 12 Pro has a domination of South Korean-made components that account for 26.8 percent of the total handset value. This is followed by US-made parts that account for a 21.9 percent of value.

Compared with last year's iPhone 11 that had an LCD panel instead of the OLED screen and 4G support over 5G connectivity, the South Korean share in the cost of the iPhone 12 Pro grew 9.1 percentage points. The cost share of the US parts, however, dropped 3.9 points over the last year's model.

That said, Apple still assembles the iPhone 12 series in China. Some past reports, though, have hinted at its India manufacturing plans.

iPhone 12 Pro Series Is Amazing, but Why Is It So Expensive in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid build quality
  • Excellent display
  • Dolby Vision video recording
  • Snappy overall performance
  • All-day battery life
  • Bad
  • Heats up when gaming
  • Not differentiated much from iPhone 12
  • Not great value
Read detailed Apple iPhone 12 Pro review
Display 6.10-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 64GB
OS iOS 14
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 bill of materials, iPhone 12 cost, iPhone 12 Pro cost, Apple iPhone, Apple
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Nokia 2.4 With Dual Rear Cameras, 20:9 Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro Bill of Materials Surface Online, South Korean Components Dominate Value: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A12, Galaxy A02s Launched With 5,000mAh Battery
  2. Nokia 2.4 Debuts in India With Dual Rear Cameras
  3. Black Friday 2020 Deals Go Live: Best Offers to Grab From India
  4. Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G Official Render Surfaces Ahead of Launch
  5. Micromax in 1b First Sale in India Today via Flipkart, Company Site
  6. Poco Separating from Xiaomi to Become an Independent Global Brand
  7. Black Friday 2020 Sales: How to Shop from India
  8. Vivo V20 Pro Pre-Orders Tipped to Include Cashback Offers
  9. Vivo V20 Pro ‘Coming Soon’ to India, December 2 Arrival Tipped
  10. Moto G 5G, Moto G9 Power Tipped to Launch in India Soon
#Latest Stories
  1. Nokia Cable With 2GB RAM, Android 10 Appears on Geekbench
  2. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla 1.0.4 Update Brings 60fps Gameplay to PS5, Xbox Series S/X
  3. Windows 10 Fall 2021 Update to Bring UI Overhaul, Android App Support: Report
  4. Google Hangouts Group Video Calling Has Been Killed; Users Are Redirected to Meet
  5. Vivo V21 Series Could Launch as Early as Q1 2021: Report
  6. iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro Bill of Materials Surface Online, South Korean Components Dominate Value: Report
  7. Nokia 2.4 With Dual Rear Cameras, 20:9 Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. MacBook Air, Pro, Mac Mini Users Facing Bluetooth Issues With First- and Third-Party Peripherals: Report
  9. Callers Will Soon Have to Dial ‘0’ Before Making Landline to Mobile Phone Calls: Telecom Department
  10. Vivo V20 Pro Registrations Begin in India, Launch Expected December 2
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com