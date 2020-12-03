Technology News
loading

iPhone 12 Series Users Report Significant Battery Drain Even in Standby

An iPhone 12 Pro user took to Apple forums to complain that his unit was rapidly draining battery when idle with almost no background activity.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 3 December 2020 12:54 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
iPhone 12 Series Users Report Significant Battery Drain Even in Standby

Photo Credit: Apple Forums/ ApplesPears88

iPhone 12 battery reportedly continues to drain even when there is no background activity

Highlights
  • One user claimed to have lost 30 percent battery in 10 hours at night
  • Apple is yet to offer a clarification on the issue
  • Many iPhone 12 Pro users have reported of this issue

iPhone 12 complaints continue to mount as a battery drain issue is now being reported by users. An iPhone 12 Pro user took to Apple forums to complain that his unit was draining battery power when idle with almost no background activity at a rate of 4 percent, which, he claims, was much faster than his previous iPhone 11 Pro. Several others chimed in saying they were experiencing the same issue of battery drain even when the iPhone was on standby. This comes after the reported signal drop issues noticed on almost all iPhone 12 series models.

Apple forums are filled with complaints about the iPhone 12 series with users now complaining of a battery drain issue on their new handsets. On standby, with almost no background activity and 5G turned off as well, the new iPhone 12 units reportedly continue to drain battery. Some users claim to have experienced a battery drain of as much as 10 percent, whereas some claim to have lost 30 percent of battery power overnight on idle mode.

One of the first complaints was by a user who goes by the name of Master26A on Apple forums in October. He wrote, “I'm noticing that the iPhone 12 Pro is draining when idle with almost no background activity at a rate of 4 percent which is much faster than my previous iPhone 11 Pro. First instinct was to disable Mobile data to see if it was a 5G thing, but I actually don't see any real difference from doing that (which makes sense as I've been on Wifi 98 percent of the time since I got it)”.

Another user complained that he lost around 30 percent battery power in 10 hours at night. He claimed that his iPhone 11 in comparison lost around 5 percent in the same time. One of the affected customers also contacted Apple support regarding the problem and detailed the conversation on the forum. “I spoke to Apple support today & they ran diagnostics saying that everything checks out. I imagine what this means is that there is a software issue causing the battery to drain - hopefully they sort it soon,” he wrote.

Apple is yet to offer a clarification on the issue. Most of the users who have been complaining on Apple forums appear to own an iPhone 12 Pro. The other major complain about the new iPhone 12 series has been a signal drop issue, which users claim to have experienced even in areas where there is sufficient network and mostly when driving or travelling.

iPhone 12 Pro Series Is Amazing, but Why Is It So Expensive in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid build quality
  • Excellent display
  • Dolby Vision video recording
  • Snappy overall performance
  • All-day battery life
  • Bad
  • Heats up when gaming
  • Not differentiated much from iPhone 12
  • Not great value
Read detailed Apple iPhone 12 Pro review
Display 6.10-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 64GB
OS iOS 14
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12, Battery Drain, iPhone 12 Pro Battery Drain
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Google Pixel 5 Put Though JerryRigEverything’s Durability Test, Reveals Thick Layer of Plastic
Infinix Zero 8i With Quad Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio G90T SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

iPhone 12 Series Users Report Significant Battery Drain Even in Standby
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V20 Pro 5G With Snapdragon 765G SoC, Dual Selfie Camera Launched in India
  2. Infinix Zero 8i With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  3. Redmi 9 Power, Mi 10i India Variant Details Leak Ahead of Expected Launch
  4. Vivo V20 Pro First Impressions
  5. Redmi Note 7 Pro Gets MIUI 12 Update With New Camera Filters
  6. Oppo Reno 5 Series May Launch on December 10
  7. Realme ‘Race’, Oppo Find X3, and Other Phones Based on Snapdragon 888 SoC
  8. FAU-G Mobile Game Goes Live on Google Play
  9. Google Pixel 5 Goes Though JerryRigEverything’s Durability Test
  10. Samsung Galaxy S21+ Alleged CAD Renders Show Dimensions, Pricing Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo Y51 (2020) With 8GB RAM, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Global Smartphone Production Gets Highest QoQ Growth in Recent Years: TrendForce
  3. Poco Days Sale on Flipkart Brings Discounts on Poco X3, Poco C3, Poco M2 and Poco M2 Pro
  4. Samsung Galaxy S9+, Samsung Galaxy S9 Getting December 2020 Android Security Patch: Report
  5. Google Maps, Search Getting Messaging Capabilities and Customer Insights to Help Businesses Connect
  6. Yaatra Augmented Reality Game Launched in India in Collaboration With Jio on Android, iOS
  7. Huawei P50 Launch Tipped for March, Watch GT 2 Pro ECG Sale May Begin December 21
  8. Infinix Set to Launch 2 Smart TVs, Snokor-Branded Soundbar in India by December-End
  9. iPhone 8 Series, Later Models Now Support 1080p FaceTime Calls Over Wi-Fi
  10. Flipkart Announces Partial Spin-Off of PhonePe to Help Fuel Long-Term Growth Plans
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com