The iPhone 12 and iPhone Pro battery lose around 20 percent more battery over 5G as compared to 4G networks, according to a new report. Tom's Guide ran a battery test and found that iPhone 12 lasted for 8 hours and 25 minutes on AT&T's 5G network, and 10 hours and 23 minutes on 4G. iPhone 12 Pro meanwhile, lasted 9 hours and six minutes on T-Mobile's 5G, and 11 hours 24 minutes on 4G. In comparison, Android phones like the OnePlus 8T, Google Pixel 5, and Samsung Galaxy S20 series all performed better than Apple's latest flagship phones.

To run these battery tests like it did for iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, Tom's Guides surfs the web continuously at 150 nits of screen brightness and launches a new site every 30 seconds, until the battery drains.

The iPhone 11 lasted 11 hours and 16 minutes on 4G in the battery test, which is more than the iPhone 12 on the same network. The iPhone 11 Pro lasted 10 hours 24 minutes over 4G; the iPhone 12 Pro, performed better, with 11 hours and 24 minutes.

OnePlus 8T outlasted both, iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro. It ran for 10 hours 49 minutes at 60Hz and 9 hours 58 minutes on 120Hz, both over 5G. Google Pixel 5 lasted 9 hours 56 minutes, nearly an hour more than the iPhone 12, but dropped down to 9 hours and 29 minutes when the screen was set to a faster 90Hz refresh rate.

Although Samsung Galaxy phones perform better over 5G, the report notes that they lose juice when their screens are set to the 120Hz refresh rate. Samsung Galaxy S20 lasted 9 hours 31 minutes on 5G, but dipped down to 8 hours 4 minutes at 120Hz.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus, meanwhile, lasted 10 hours 31 minutes over 5G – more than an hour longer than the iPhone 12 Pro. However, it slipped to 8 hours 55 minutes at 120Hz.

