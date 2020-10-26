iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro batteries were put to test by a YouTuber, and it was discovered that the latter's predecessor iPhone 11 Pro has a significant lead in runtime. This fits well with the findings of recent teardowns and certification listings that showed a larger battery capacity in the older models. He discovered that the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro last for a little longer than 6.5 hours, whereas the iPhone 11 Pro keeps the light on for more than 7.5 hours. The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro have a 2,815mAh battery, which is lower than the 3,110mAh and 3,046mAh batteries on the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro, respectively.

Arun Maini of the YouTube channel Mrwhosetheboss ran a battery life drain test of iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, against the iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11, iPhone XR, and iPhone SE. He performed the same functions on all of these iPhones after charging them to 100 percent to see how long each one lasts. Out of the lot, the iPhone SE (2020) was the first to die at 3 hours 59 minutes of the test. The iPhone XR was the second one to die at 4 hours 31 minutes. The iPhone 11 managed to pass the 5 hour mark.

The iPhone 12 Pro conks off before the iPhone 12, iPhone 11 Pro, and the iPhone 11 Pro Max at roughly about 6 hours and 35 minutes. The iPhone 12 doesn't last for too long and goes black at the 6 hours and 41 minutes mark, which is just a six-minute difference from the Pro model. The iPhone 11 Pro lasts for 7 hours and 36 minutes whereas the iPhone 11 Pro Max is the last one to die at 8 hours and 29 minutes mark. This is a significant lead than the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro. Apart from the lower battery capacities on the new iPhones, they also have bigger displays with higher resolution which eventually eat up more battery than previous-generation models. He also claims that he did not use a 5G SIM while doing this test, and 5G networks could end up depleting juice on the new iPhones even faster. Unfortunately, Maini doesn't compare the older phones with the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

