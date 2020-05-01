Technology News
iPhone 12 Series Pricing for All Four Expected Models Reportedly Leaked

iPhone 12 Pro with a 6.1-inch screen, three cameras, and LiDAR is tipped to be priced at $999 (roughly Rs. 75,694).

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 1 May 2020 17:18 IST
iPhone 12 Series Pricing for All Four Expected Models Reportedly Leaked

iPhone 11 series started at Rs. 64,900 at launch

  • iPhone 12 series leak indicate a $649 (roughly Rs. 49,100) iPhone 12
  • 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max will be priced at $1,099 (roughly Rs. 83,200)
  • There might be delays in the launch of iPhone 12 series

iPhone 12 series, which will be the follow up to last year's iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max, is in the news as a new leak seems to point towards the pricing of the upcoming devices. The entry-level iPhone 12 is rumoured to be priced at $649 (roughly Rs. 49,100). The leak also shows the pricing for the other rumoured iPhone 12 models including the 6.1-inch iPhone 12, the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro, and the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max.

According to tipster Jon Prosser who posted the pricing for iPhone 12 series on Twitter, the 5.4-inch iPhone 12, codenamed D52G, has an OLED screen, 5G support, and two cameras. According to the tipster's sources, the phone will be priced at $649 (roughly Rs. 49,100). The 6.1-inch iPhone 12, codenamed D53G, will apparently be priced at $749 (56,700), while the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro, codenamed D53P, will come with three cameras and LiDAR, with a price tag of $999 (roughly Rs. 75,694). Finally, the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max with codename D54P and the same camera configuration as the iPhone 12 Pro is expected to be priced at $1,099 (roughly Rs. 83,200).

Prosser claimed that these leaks have come from the same sources that previously leaked details about the iPhone SE (2020) launch date.

While there has been no official news from Apple about the iPhone 12 series pricing, the leak seems to suggest that the company is trying to cover a broader market in terms of budget. After the $399 (roughly Rs. 30,200) iPhone SE (2020) – Rs. 42,500 in India — a 5.4-inch iPhone starting at $649 (roughly Rs. 49,100) could attract more customers towards Apple. However, it should be noted that the Indian pricing is typically higher for iPhones.

 

The iPhone 11 was launched at $699 in the US while the Indian variant was priced at Rs. 64,900. The Apple iPhone 11 Pro started at $999 but in India, it was priced at Rs. 99,900. And, the iPhone 11 Pro Max's starting price was $1,099 but in India, it was Rs. 1,09,900.

Recently, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo shared the expected timelines for the iPhone 12 series and said that the phones will be delayed due to disruptions caused by coronavirus.

Further reading: Apple, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 price, iPhone 11
