Technology News
loading

Apple Customer Surveys Tip iPhone 12 Rumour of No Bundled Charger Could Be True

The survey asks users if they use old chargers, or what they have done with them.

By Shayak Majumder | Updated: 6 July 2020 15:04 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Apple Customer Surveys Tip iPhone 12 Rumour of No Bundled Charger Could Be True

The new iPhone 12 retail box may come without charger or headphones.

Highlights
  • Rumours suggest exclusion of chargers, headphones with iPhone 12
  • Survey asks questions on usage of old chargers
  • iPhone 12 is expected to release this fall

Apple has reportedly begun a survey where it asks iPhone users questions about how they have been using the charging adapters that came bundled with their older models. This survey comes amidst speculations that the upcoming iPhone 12, expected to release this fall, may arrive without wired headphones or USB chargers. Targeting old users along with those who recently purchased a new model, the survey asks how consumers what they did with the old chargers after replacing it with a new model.

Focusing on asking users what they did with their old chargers, the survey asks users to fill in a multiple choice questionnaire with options such as “I lost it,” “I still have it, but I don't use it” and “I gave it to a family member or friend.”

According to a report by 9to5Mac, Twitter user Gustavo Alves Reis shared a screenshot of the survey where the question, “What did you do with the USB power adapter that came in the box with the iPhone XR that you replaced?” was asked in Portuguese.

 

 

In June, several reports suggested that the new iPhone 12 might not come with regular bundled peripherals such as EarPods or an USB charger. According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, this may be a strategic move from Apple to drive AirPods sales. This might mean that Apple customers in India may have to shell out close extra bucks for chargers or wired earphones. In the US, a pair of wired EarPods costs $29 (roughly Rs. 2,166), a 5W power adapter comes for $19 (roughly Rs. 1,419) and a regular Lightning to USB cable comes for $19 as well.

Usually, Apple surveys offer an insight into what might be expected from the Cupertino-based tech giant. According to 9to5Mac, it conducted one earlier for MacBook Pro users on headphone jacks. The feature was retained in the models following responses from the assessment.

WWDC 2020 had a lot of exciting announcements from Apple, but which are the best iOS 14 features for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Apple iPhone 12, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Charger, AirPods, EarPods, Apple EarPods
Shayak Majumder Shayak Majumder is Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. A journalist since 2013, he has worked both on the field as well as behind the desk in several organisations including Indian Express Online and MSN. As a reporter, he covered a wide range of verticals, from politics to the development sector. While at Indian Express, he regularly reviewed video games, gaming hardware and the growth of MMORPG in India. He is also a passionate musician and a former trainer, currently working on his upcoming EP. ...More
Vivo Y70 Price, Specifications Leaked; Triple Cameras and Exynos 880 SoC Tipped
BSNL Brings Rs. 599 Prepaid Recharge Plan With 5GB Daily High-Speed Data, Unlimited Voice Calls for 90 Days

Related Stories

Apple Customer Surveys Tip iPhone 12 Rumour of No Bundled Charger Could Be True
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord Will Not Launch in the US, Co-Founder Carl Pei Confirms
  2. Apple Surveys Customers on Chargers as iPhone 12 Rumours Abound
  3. Redmi K20 Pro MIUI 12 Global Stable Update Rollout Begins in India
  4. Samsung Galaxy M41 With 6,800mAh Battery Receives 3C Certification: Report
  5. BSNL Launches Rs. 599 Recharge Plan With 5GB Daily High-Speed Data
  6. PUBG Mobile: Teen Reportedly Spends Rs. 2 Lakh on In-App Purchases
  7. Everything We Want to See in the OnePlus Nord
  8. Chrome for Android Is Finally Going 64-Bit, Performance Boost Expected
  9. Netflix’s Bulbbul, From Anushka Sharma, Is Wired All Wrong
  10. Indian ‘TikTok Alternative’ Chingari App Crosses 1 Crore Downloads in 22 Days
#Latest Stories
  1. Truke Fit Pro True Wireless Earphones Launched, Priced at Rs. 999
  2. Apple Customer Surveys Tip iPhone 12 Rumour of No Bundled Charger Could Be True
  3. BSNL Brings Rs. 599 Prepaid Recharge Plan With 5GB Daily High-Speed Data, Unlimited Voice Calls for 90 Days
  4. Vivo Y70 Price, Specifications Leaked; Triple Cameras and Exynos 880 SoC Tipped
  5. Redmi K20 Pro Starts Receiving MIUI 12 Global Stable ROM Update in India, Xiaomi Confirms
  6. Tesla Mocks Shortsellers With Sale of Red Satin Shorts
  7. OnePlus TV Update ‘OTA 5’ Adds Kids Mode, Data Saver Plus, Brings Back Storage Expansion
  8. Samsung Launches Galaxy Assured, Galaxy Forever Plans in India for Premium Galaxy Phones
  9. Boult Audio ProBuds True Wireless Earphones Launched, Priced at Rs. 2,999
  10. New York Times Becomes Inaccessible in India for Many Users; DuckDuckGo Back After Initial Blockage
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com