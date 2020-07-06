Apple has reportedly begun a survey where it asks iPhone users questions about how they have been using the charging adapters that came bundled with their older models. This survey comes amidst speculations that the upcoming iPhone 12, expected to release this fall, may arrive without wired headphones or USB chargers. Targeting old users along with those who recently purchased a new model, the survey asks how consumers what they did with the old chargers after replacing it with a new model.

Focusing on asking users what they did with their old chargers, the survey asks users to fill in a multiple choice questionnaire with options such as “I lost it,” “I still have it, but I don't use it” and “I gave it to a family member or friend.”

According to a report by 9to5Mac, Twitter user Gustavo Alves Reis shared a screenshot of the survey where the question, “What did you do with the USB power adapter that came in the box with the iPhone XR that you replaced?” was asked in Portuguese.

Pesquisa da Apple que recebi por email. Várias perguntas sobre o uso do carregador! Será q teremos um iPhone 12 sem carregador na caixa? ???? terá?? @juniornannetti @marchwill pic.twitter.com/q1kiiCVeQL — Gustavo Alves Reis (@Gunstaxl) July 1, 2020

In June, several reports suggested that the new iPhone 12 might not come with regular bundled peripherals such as EarPods or an USB charger. According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, this may be a strategic move from Apple to drive AirPods sales. This might mean that Apple customers in India may have to shell out close extra bucks for chargers or wired earphones. In the US, a pair of wired EarPods costs $29 (roughly Rs. 2,166), a 5W power adapter comes for $19 (roughly Rs. 1,419) and a regular Lightning to USB cable comes for $19 as well.

Usually, Apple surveys offer an insight into what might be expected from the Cupertino-based tech giant. According to 9to5Mac, it conducted one earlier for MacBook Pro users on headphone jacks. The feature was retained in the models following responses from the assessment.

