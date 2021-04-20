Technology News
iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini are now available in Blue, Green, Red, White, and a new Purple colour.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 20 April 2021 23:37 IST
iPhone 12 Purple variant starts at Rs. 79,900

Highlights
  • iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini are the only two models with the new colour
  • iPhone 12 mini in purple starts at Rs. 69,900
  • AirTag is priced at Rs. 3190

Apple at its Spring Loaded event on Tuesday announced a new Purple colour variant for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini. It will go up for pre-orders starting this week. The new colour has “elements of sophistication and brightness” as per Apple CEO Tim Cook. The purple colour variant will join the already available Black, Blue, Green, Red, and White colours. Also announced at the Spring Loaded event were the much-awaited AirTags trackers, which are aimed at helping you find anything they have been attached to using the Find My app.

iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini Purple variant, AirTags price and availability

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini will soon be available in a new purple colour that will be up for pre-orders starting Friday, April 23 in 30 countries, and thereafter go on sale from April 30. It wasn't immediately apparent if India was part of the first wave of launch countries. As mentioned earlier, Purple joins the Black, Blue, Green, Red, and White colours. Pricing for the iPhone 12 purple variant starts at Rs. 79,900 and Rs. 69,900 for the iPhone 12 mini - the same as the pricing for other colours.

AirTags are priced at Rs. 3,190 for one and Rs. 10,900 for a four pack. There are also Hermes edition accessories that the AirTags can be carried in. AirTags will go on sale from April 30. In the US, AirTags are priced at $29 (roughly Rs. 2,200) for the single tile, and $99 (roughly Rs. 7,500) for the 4-pack, and will go up for pre-orders from 5am PDT (5:30pm IST) on April 23.

iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini Purple variant specifications

As we know, iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini feature Super Retina XDR displays. They are powered by the A14 Bionic chip and come with 5G connectivity. There are dual 12-megaixel cameras on the back of the two phones. On the front, there is another 12-megapixel selfie shooter. Apple says the iPhone 12 can last up to 17 hours with video playback while the iPhone 12 mini can last up to 15 hours. They support MagSafe wireless charging up to 15W and Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W.

iPhone 12 purple small inline apple

Apple AirTags features

AirTags use Ultra-wideband (UWB) technology to locate items. It comes with the U1 chip that allows it to find Apple devices like iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch models. AirTags use audible beeps to help you locate the device they are attached to. It is water resistant, has NFC, Bluetooth LE, an accelerometer, Siri support, and a claimed one year of battery life.

iPhone 12

iPhone 12

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Very good build quality
  • Dolby Vision HDR video recording
  • Excellent cameras
  • Smooth performance in everyday use
  • Bad
  • Battery life could be better
  • Gets warm when stressed
Read detailed Apple iPhone 12 review
Display 6.10-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 64GB
OS iOS 14
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 mini

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Very good build quality
  • Dolby Vision HDR video recording
  • Excellent cameras
  • Smooth performance in everyday use
  • Light and convenient
  • Bad
  • Below-average battery life
  • Gets warm when stressed
Read detailed Apple iPhone 12 mini review
Display 5.40-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
OS iOS 14
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Apple Podcasts Subscriptions, Podcast Channels Announced

