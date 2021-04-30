Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini in Purple Colour Now Available in India; AirTag Goes on Sale as Well

iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini in Purple Colour Now Available in India; AirTag Goes on Sale as Well

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini Purple variant as well as AirTag are available through the Apple online store.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 30 April 2021 11:29 IST
iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini in Purple Colour Now Available in India; AirTag Goes on Sale as Well

Photo Credit: Apple

Purple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini carry the same pricing as the other colour variants

Highlights
  • iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini in Purple colour start at Rs. 69,900
  • AirTag carries a starting price of Rs. 3,190
  • iPad Pro (2021) and iMac (2021) pre-orders will also begin today

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini Purple colour variant and AirTag has gone on sale in India and other markets. Apple launched the new colour option of the iPhone 12 series as well as the AirTag at its Spring Loaded event last week. The company is also set to start taking pre-orders for iPad Pro (2021), iMac (2021), and new Apple TV 4K later today. The three devices were unveiled at the virtual event with a list of upgrades over their existing models.

iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini Purple colour variant price in India, availability

The pricing of the Purple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini is identical to their regular variants in India. This means that Purple iPhone 12 price starts at Rs. 79,900 for the 64GB storage variant and goes up to Rs. 84,900 for the 128GB model and Rs. 94,900 for the top-of-the-line 256GB option. The Purple iPhone 12 mini, on the other hand, carries a starting price tag of Rs. 69,900 for the 64GB storage option. Its 128GB and 256GB models are available at Rs. 74,900 and Rs. 84,900, respectively.

Apple is selling the Purple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini through its online store. However, customers can also purchase it from their nearby Apple Authorised Reseller stores. If you decide to venture outside your home, it is recommended you wear protective masks and strictly follow social distancing norms owing to the ongoing pandemic. Other channels including Amazon and Flipkart did not start the sale at the time of writing.

AirTag price in India, availability

AirTag is priced at Rs. 3,190 for a single unit and Rs. 10,900 for a pack of four units. The Bluetooth tracker is available through the Apple online store along with a free engraving option. It will also be available through Apple Authorised Reseller stores and other offline retailers later today.

iPad Pro (2021), iMac (2021), and Apple TV 4K (2021) pre-orders in India

Apple is also bringing iPad Pro (2021), iMac (2021), and Apple TV 4K (2021) for pre-orders in India. The pre-orders will begin later today through Apple online store as well as Apple Authorised Reseller stores. However, the devices will be available for purchase sometime in the second half of May. Apple has not yet revealed the exact availability schedule, though a UK retail website suggested May 21 as the sale date for the new hardware.

We dive into all things Apple — iPad Pro, iMac, Apple TV 4K, and AirTag — this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.
iPhone 12

iPhone 12

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Very good build quality
  • Dolby Vision HDR video recording
  • Excellent cameras
  • Smooth performance in everyday use
  • Bad
  • Battery life could be better
  • Gets warm when stressed
Read detailed Apple iPhone 12 review
Display 6.10-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 64GB
OS iOS 14
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 mini

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Very good build quality
  • Dolby Vision HDR video recording
  • Excellent cameras
  • Smooth performance in everyday use
  • Light and convenient
  • Bad
  • Below-average battery life
  • Gets warm when stressed
Read detailed Apple iPhone 12 mini review
Display 5.40-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
OS iOS 14
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPhone 12 Purple price in India, iPhone 12 Purple, iPhone 12 mini Purple price in India, iPhone 12 mini Purple, iPad Pro 2021, iMac 2021, Apple TV 4K 2021, Apple
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Army of the Dead, Lucifer, Toofaan, and More: May 2021 Guide to Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, and Prime Video
iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini in Purple Colour Now Available in India; AirTag Goes on Sale as Well
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. PUBG Lite Will Not Be Playable Anymore Starting Today, April 29
  2. Vivo V21 5G With Triple Rear Cameras Debuts in India
  3. Watch The Space Station Cruising Across The Moon, Caught In Sunlight
  4. Dogecoin Investor Says He Became a Millionaire in 2 Months
  5. Samsung Galaxy M42 5G With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  6. Mi 11X Review: Who Says You Have to be an All-Rounder?
  7. Microsoft Office Is Planning to Replace Calibri as Its Default Font Soon
  8. iPhone 12 Series in Purple Colour, AirTag Go on Sale
  9. NASA Pays Rich Homage To Apollo 11 Astronaut Michael Collins
  10. Samsung Galaxy Book Pro Series Debuts With 11th-Gen Intel Processors
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini in Purple Colour Now Available in India; AirTag Goes on Sale as Well
  2. IBM to Acquire Software Provider Turbonomic for Over $1.5 Billion
  3. Microsoft to Take Smaller Cut From Video Game Developers: Report
  4. NASA Postpones Mars Ingenuity Helicopter’s Fourth Flight Due to Software Glitch
  5. Twitter Warns of Rising Costs, Slow User Growth as Pandemic Boost Fizzles; Meets Revenue Expectations
  6. Amazon Expects Sales Windfall as US Economy Reopens, Posts Record Profits
  7. Microsoft Office Is Planning to Replace Calibri as Its Default Font Soon, Introduces 5 New Font Families
  8. Realme Buds Q2 With Up to 20 Hours Playback, Environmental Noise Cancellation Launched
  9. Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 2 Alpha With 11th-Generation Intel Core Processor Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. IIT Madras Team Develops New Method to Restore Old, Damaged Photos
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com