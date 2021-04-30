iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini Purple colour variant and AirTag has gone on sale in India and other markets. Apple launched the new colour option of the iPhone 12 series as well as the AirTag at its Spring Loaded event last week. The company is also set to start taking pre-orders for iPad Pro (2021), iMac (2021), and new Apple TV 4K later today. The three devices were unveiled at the virtual event with a list of upgrades over their existing models.

iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini Purple colour variant price in India, availability

The pricing of the Purple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini is identical to their regular variants in India. This means that Purple iPhone 12 price starts at Rs. 79,900 for the 64GB storage variant and goes up to Rs. 84,900 for the 128GB model and Rs. 94,900 for the top-of-the-line 256GB option. The Purple iPhone 12 mini, on the other hand, carries a starting price tag of Rs. 69,900 for the 64GB storage option. Its 128GB and 256GB models are available at Rs. 74,900 and Rs. 84,900, respectively.

Apple is selling the Purple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini through its online store. However, customers can also purchase it from their nearby Apple Authorised Reseller stores. If you decide to venture outside your home, it is recommended you wear protective masks and strictly follow social distancing norms owing to the ongoing pandemic. Other channels including Amazon and Flipkart did not start the sale at the time of writing.

AirTag price in India, availability

AirTag is priced at Rs. 3,190 for a single unit and Rs. 10,900 for a pack of four units. The Bluetooth tracker is available through the Apple online store along with a free engraving option. It will also be available through Apple Authorised Reseller stores and other offline retailers later today.

iPad Pro (2021), iMac (2021), and Apple TV 4K (2021) pre-orders in India

Apple is also bringing iPad Pro (2021), iMac (2021), and Apple TV 4K (2021) for pre-orders in India. The pre-orders will begin later today through Apple online store as well as Apple Authorised Reseller stores. However, the devices will be available for purchase sometime in the second half of May. Apple has not yet revealed the exact availability schedule, though a UK retail website suggested May 21 as the sale date for the new hardware.