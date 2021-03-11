iPhone 12 mini has not performed as well as Apple hoped in terms of sales. A fresh report states that the company is slashing its planned production for the phone. The Cupertino-based tech giant is reportedly reducing orders for all iPhone models by around 20 percent and most of these are for iPhone 12 mini. The other phones in the iPhone 12 series have performed quite well and in January this year, it was reported that iPhone 12 model sales have outperformed iPhone 11 sales.

A report by Nikkei states Apple is now targeting production of around 75 million iPhone units, that is lower than the previously claimed 80 to 90 million units. However, the 75 million number is “slightly higher than iPhone shipments in the same period last year,” according to the report. Citing sources, the report states Apple plans on producing build 230 million iPhone handsets for 2021.

Apple is reportedly cutting down production of iPhone 12 mini models for the first half of this year due to disappointing sales numbers. The company is expected to slash production of all iPhone models by around 20 percent and most of these units will be the iPhone 12 mini. The report adds that some suppliers have been asked to temporarily stop building components for iPhone 12 mini.

Since January this year, reports have been pouring in showing slow sales for the iPhone 12 mini. A report from last month, citing a JP Morgan supply chain analyst, said Apple may discontinue iPhone 12 mini production by the second quarter of 2021. Around the same time, a Counterpoint analysis showed iPhone 12 mini accounted for just five percent of overall iPhone 12 series sales in the US.

However, on the other hand, a report from last month claimed an iPhone 13 mini (or iPhone 12s mini) could be planned as part of Apple's 2021 lineup of smartphones.

It should be noted that Apple has not officially shared plans of ramping down iPhone 12 mini production or any information on iPhone 13 mini.

