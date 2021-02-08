Technology News
iPhone 12 mini Production May Be Discontinued Due to Weak Demand: JP Morgan

iPhone 12 mini production is speculated to be discontinued by the second quarter of 2021.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 8 February 2021 12:17 IST
iPhone 12 mini was launched to target people looking for a smaller yet powerful flagship iPhone

Highlights
  • iPhone 12 mini production speculation has been made by JP Morgan analyst
  • Apple may still have enough stock to continue selling iPhone 12 mini
  • iPhone 12 Pro models are said to have performed well in the market

Apple may stop producing the iPhone 12 mini due to weak demand, a supply chain analyst has predicted. The mini-version iPhone debuted alongside the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max that are speculated to have relatively better market performance. Apple brought the iPhone 12 mini to provide a flagship option to consumers who are looking for a smaller yet powerful device. However, the latest model wasn't able to meet the expectations, research firms reported recently.

JP Morgan supply chain analyst William Yang in a note to investors noted that the iPhone 12 mini production might be discontinued by the second quarter of 2021, AppleInsider reports. The discontinuation doesn't mean that the iPhone 12 mini will completely leave the market as there could still be enough inventory for the small model to continue to be available for some time.

The analyst reportedly cut the production expectations of the iPhone 12 mini by as much as 11 million units. The iPhone 12 production expectations have also been reduced by nine million, while the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 11 production is speculated to grow by two million and eight million units, respectively.

Last month, market research firm Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) stated that the iPhone 12 mini attracted only six percent of total iPhone sales during October and November. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also last year noted that the iPhone 12 mini — along with the iPhone 12 — didn't meet expected demand.

The iPhone 12 mini was launched as Apple's solution for the people who were looking for a small-size flagship iPhone. It shares many similarities with the iPhone 12, albeit with a smaller display and a shorter battery life.

Being the smallest in the series, the iPhone 12 mini comes with a 5.4-inch display, while the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro share the same 6.1-inch display and the iPhone 12 Pro Max has the largest in the series, a 6.7-inch display.

Unlike the iPhone 12 mini, Yang in his note reportedly mentioned that the iPhone 12 Pro Max production expectations might grow by 11 million units. The analyst also mentioned that there would be four new devices in the second half of 2021 — all featuring a smaller notch design, better battery life, and camera enhancements.

The analyst predicted that Apple's supply chain partners are building 80 to 90 million units for the 2021 iPhone lineup, up from 76 million units of the iPhone 12 lineup in the second half of 2020.

Apple is also speculated to have the iPhone SE 3 aka iPhone SE 2021 in the works that could debut in the first half of 2022, Yang predicted. The new low-cost model is expected to be based on the form factor of the iPhone 11, though with a design similar to its predecessor. Some recent renders suggested a hole-punch display and a single rear camera on the next-generation iPhone SE. A report also speculated that alongside the regular iPhone SE 3, the iPhone SE Plus is in the works, with a larger display.

Will iPhone 12 mini become the affordable iPhone we've been waiting for? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
