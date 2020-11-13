Technology News
iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro Max Now on Sale in India: Price, Discounts

iPhone 12 mini price in India starts at Rs. 69,900, while iPhone 12 Pro Max carries a starting price of Rs. 1,29,900.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 13 November 2020 18:26 IST
iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro Max Now on Sale in India: Price, Discounts

iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max are a part of the iPhone 12 series that was launched last month

Highlights
  • iPhone 12 mini comes with a trade-in discount of Rs. 22,000
  • iPhone 12 Pro Max customers can get a cashback of Rs. 5,000
  • iPhone 12 mini comes with a 5.4-inch display

iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max are now on sale in India and global markets. Both new iPhone models were launched alongside iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro last month and went on pre-orders last week. While iPhone 12 mini offers a compact chassis, iPhone 12 Pro Max carries the largest display ever on an iPhone. iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max are powered by the A14 Bionic chip and run on iOS 14 out-of-the-box.

iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro Max price in India, sale offers

iPhone 12 mini price in India starts at Rs. 69,900 for the 64GB storage variant. The phone also comes in 128GB and 256GB storage options that are priced at Rs. 74,900 and Rs. 84,900, respectively. iPhone 12 Pro Max, on the other hand, comes with a price tag of Rs. 1,29,900 for the base 128GB storage variant, while its 256GB model is priced at Rs. 1,39,900. There is also the top-of-the-line 512GB storage model at Rs. 1,59,900. In the US, iPhone 12 mini carries a starting price of $699 (roughly Rs. 52,100) and iPhone 12 Pro Max starts at $1,099 (roughly Rs. 82,000).

Model Price in India Price in the US
iPhone 12 mini 64GB Rs. 69,900 $699
iPhone 12 mini 128GB Rs. 74,900 $749
iPhone 12 mini 256GB Rs. 84,900 $849
iPhone 12 Pro Max 128GB Rs. 1,29,900 $1,099
iPhone 12 Pro Max 256GB Rs. 1,39,900 $1,119
iPhone 12 Pro Max 512GB Rs. 1,59,900 $1,399

 

Sale offers on iPhone 12 mini include a Rs. 6,000 cashback on HDFC Bank credit cards and EMI transactions. Customers purchasing iPhone 12 Pro Max, on the other hand, are entitled to receive a cashback of Rs. 5,000 on HDFC Bank credit cards and EMI transactions. iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max are also available with a cashback of Rs. 1,500 on HDFC Bank debit cards. The cashback offers are applicable through Apple Authorised Distributors. Select retailers in the country are also offering an exchange discount on the purchase of iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Apple's online store in India is also offering a trade-in discount of up to Rs. 22,000 on iPhone 12 mini and up to Rs. 34,000 on iPhone 12 Pro Max.

iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro Max specifications

Both iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max come with dual-SIM (Nano + e-SIM) support and run on iOS 14. They are powered by the A14 Bionic chip that comes along with the fourth-generation Neural Engine. iPhone 12 mini comes with a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, while iPhone 12 Pro Max has a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display. Both are protected by a Ceramic Shield glass cover on top.

In terms of optics, iPhone 12 mini comes with a dual rear camera setup that has a wide-angle and an ultra-wide-angle shooter, with an f/1.6 aperture and f/2.4 aperture, respectively. iPhone 12 Pro max, on the other hand, features 12-megapixel triple rear cameras with a wide (f/1.6), ultra-wide (f/2.4), and an additional telephoto (f/2.2) lens. It also comes with a LiDAR sensor and can deliver up to 5x optical zoom.

iPhone 12 mini is claimed to deliver up to 15 hours of video playback on a single charge. In contrast, iPhone 12 Pro Max is touted to offer the “longest battery life in an iPhone” with up to 20 hours of video playback. Both iPhone models also support MagSafe wireless charging.

Are iPhone 12 mini, HomePod mini the Perfect Apple Devices for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

