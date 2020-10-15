Technology News
loading
iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max India Pre-Order Details Revealed

Apple has revealed the India pre-order details for the iPhone 12 family through its official site.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 15 October 2020 10:40 IST
iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro to go on pre-orders in India starting October 23

Highlights
  • iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max pre-orders set for November 6
  • India availability of both iPhone models likely for November 13
  • iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro to go on sale in India from October 30

iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max pre-order details in India have been revealed just days after their official launch. While the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro will go up for pre-orders starting October 23, the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max pre-orders will begin November 6. iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max pre-orders timeline is same as the pre-orders planned in markets including the US, UK, Australia, China, Germany, and Japan. However, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro will go on pre-orders in the first batch of countries from October 16 and will go on sale from October 23.

Apple has revealed the India pre-order details for the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max through its official website. At the time of the launch, the company announced that the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro would go on sale in the country starting October 30. It, however, didn't make any announcements about the pre-orders.

The India availability of the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max is still a mystery. Nevertheless, it is likely to align with the release date set for the US and other key markets that is November 13.

iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max price in India

iPhone 12 mini price in India starts at Rs. 69,900 for the base 64GB storage variant. However, the 128GB storage model of the iPhone 12 mini is priced at Rs. 74,900, while its 256GB storage option is at Rs. 84,900. The iPhone 12, on the other front, comes at Rs. 79,900 for the 64GB, whereas its 128GB and 256GB storage models are priced at Rs. 84,900 and Rs. 94,900, respectively. The iPhone 12 Pro price is set at Rs. 1,19,900 for the 128GB storage variant, while its 256GB storage model is priced at Rs. 1,29,900 and the top-end 512GB storage option is at Rs. 1,49,900. Lastly, the iPhone 12 Pro Max carries a price tag of at Rs. 1,29,900 for the 128GB storage variant, while its 256GB and 512GB storage options are priced at Rs. 1,39,900 and Rs. 1,59,900, respectively.

Are Apple Watch SE, iPad 8th Gen the Perfect ‘Affordable' Products for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

