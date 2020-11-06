Apple online store in India, US, Japan, Australia, and the UK seems to be down ahead of pre-orders of iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini. The pre-orders are slated to begin at 6.30pm IST and the shop pages for all products are not working. Even the Mac and iPad listings weren't functioning at the time of writing. This isn't unusual as Apple tends to shut down online activity every year ahead of all of its big iPhone launches. The iPhone 12 mini is the cheapest in the range, starting at just Rs. 69,900.

The Apple Store India website has put up a message that reads, “The weekend's almost here. And so is pre-order. Won't be long now. Pre-order begins at 6:30 PM.” All of the product pages seem to be working fine and show specifications and overview properly, but when you click on the Shop or Buy button, the above-mentioned message pops up. The same happens even when you click on the Buy button for Mac and iPad products on the site. This is likely due to Apple configuring backend work to get the site up and running before the pre-orders begin. The Apple Store went down ahead of iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro pre-orders last month as well. The India online store was launched in September this year.

In the US, Apple has put up a message on its online store stating, “You're… early. Pre-order begins at 5:00 a.m. PDT. Enjoy the extra sleep.” We noticed that the online store is down in Australia, Japan, and the UK as well.

For those looking to pre-order, the iPhone 12 mini price in India has been set at Rs. 69,900 for the 64GB storage variant, while its 128GB storage model carries a price tag of Rs. 74,900 and the top-end 256GB storage option is priced at Rs. 84,900. The iPhone 12 Pro Max, in contrast, starts at Rs. 1,29,900 for the 128GB storage variant. Its 256GB option is priced at Rs. 1,39,900 and the highest 512GB storage model carries a price tag of Rs. 1,59,900.

