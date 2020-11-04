Technology News
iPhone 12 mini MagSafe Limited to 12W Speeds, Other iPhone 12 Models to Go Up to 15W

The iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max will offer wireless charging at 15W with adapters at or above 9V/2.56A.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 4 November 2020 10:47 IST
iPhone 12 models charging may be restricted to 80 percent if they get warm on MagSafe chargers

Highlights
  • MagSafe wireless charging speeds revealed via support page
  • Compatible Lightning accessories to offer 7.5W charging speeds
  • MagSafe chargers are compatible with Apple’s iPhone 12 range

iPhone 12 mini will support only 12W MagSafe wireless charging, whereas the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max models will support 15W MagSafe wireless charging. This was confirmed via a new Apple support page published on the Cupertino giant official site. The new MagSafe chargers were introduced alongside the iPhone 12 models this year, and they bring wireless charging capabilities. Apple says that the actual power delivered to the iPhone 12 models will vary depending on the wattage of the power adapter and system conditions.

Apple's new support page reveals the MagSafe wireless charging speeds on the iPhone 12 range. This page confirms iPhone 12 mini can get up to 12W wireless charging with at least 9V/2.03A adapter. The iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max will offer wireless charging speeds of up to 15W with adapters at or above 9V/2.56A. Lightning accessories such as headphones that are compatible with MagSafe charger will offer wireless charging speeds of up to 7.5W only, to comply with regulatory standards.

The MagSafe charger is also cautioned to get warm on occasions. “As with other wireless chargers, your iPhone or MagSafe Charger might get slightly warmer while your iPhone charges. To extend the lifespan of your battery, if the battery gets too warm, software might limit charging above 80 percent,” Apple adds.

Also, if your iPhone is connected to both a MagSafe Charger and power via a Lightning port, the iPhone will charge via the Lightning connector. The tech giant also advices to remove credit cards, security badges, passports, or key fobs between your iPhone and MagSafe Charger before beginning the charging process. This wireless charging process may damage magnetic strips or RFID chips in those items. Apple also says that charge times may be slower for non-MagSafe Qi-compatible device when compared to a typical Qi charger.

Apple has also highlighted characteristics that your iPhone 12 case needs for MagSafe compatibility. Apple says the cases with MagSafe support must have a uniform maximum thickness of 2.1mm, though it recommends them to be 2.0mm thick.

The cases with MagSafe support should also be firmly attached to the device without relying on the magnets at the back of the phone. Also, there should be no additional magnets on the back of the case other than the magnets supporting the MagSafe technology.

Are iPhone 12 mini, HomePod mini the Perfect Apple Devices for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

