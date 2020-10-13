Technology News
iPhone 12 Series, HomePod Mini Leaked in Images Hours Ahead of Apple's Launch Event

Apple is set to launch the iPhone 12 series at 10:30pm IST, with the HomePod mini also expected alongside.

By Abhinav Lal | Updated: 13 October 2020 22:41 IST
Photo Credit: Voice/ Evan Blass

iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max (on top) have the same colour variants, as do the iPhone 12 and mini (below)

Highlights
  • iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 are similar in terms of design
  • The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max are also similar to each other
  • The HomePod mini features a new touch panel compared to the original

iPhone 12 series has been leaked showing the colours ahead of its launch at Apple's ‘Hi, Speed' event today. Established tipster Evan Blass has shared images of the front and rear panels of all four iPhone 12 models previous expected - the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Alongside, Blass also shared images of the HomePod mini - a smaller, refreshed version of the company's original HomePod - which is also anticipated to launch today. While the images don't reveal everything about the devices, we don't have long to go for Apple's official reveal.

iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max images

The images leaked by Blass confirm what has been previously leaked - iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 have a dual rear camera setups, while the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max have triple rear camera setups. All four carry forward the same large display notch Apple has adopted since the iPhone X in 2017.

Previous leaks have pointed to the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 featuring a wide-angle and ultra wide-angle as their two rear cameras, while the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max are said to include a LiDAR sensor in addition. The iPhone 12 mini is supposed to sport a 5.4-inch display, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro 6.1-inch displays, and finally, the iPhone 12 Pro Max a 6.7-inch display.

All four can be expected to be powered by the Apple A14 Bionic SoC that we've previously seen on the latest iPad Air, and offer performance as well as battery improvements over the predecessors. Of course, Apple is also anticipated to finally join the 5G club with the iPhone 12 series, though not all the models may support the faster mmWave tech.

 

While the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini are available in Black, Blue, Green, Red, and White colour variants, the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max family are available in Blue, Gold, Graphite, and Silver colour variants.

HomePod mini images

As mentioned, Blass also shared images of the HomePod mini, a smaller version of the HomePod that Apple launched in 2017. Previous leaks and patent filings had indicated that Apple would bring light-emitting touch panel on the HomePod mini, and Blass' images seems to confirm that. While it has maintained the mesh speaker look of the original HomePod, the rounder design makes it look quite similar to the nearly completely spherical new Echo Dot from Amazon.

apple homepod mini evan blass apple

HomePod mini is seen in Space Gray and White colour variants
Photo Credit: Voice/ Evan Blass

 

The Siri-powered smart speaker is also anticipated to bring features like improved HomeKit support, thanks to the presence of a U1 chip and Ultra Wideband connectivity. The image above also shows the new touch panel, that can be expected to light up when Siri is activated.

Are Apple Watch SE, iPad 8th Gen the Perfect ‘Affordable' Products for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, HomePod, HomePod Mini, Apple, Apple Event, Evan Blass
Abhinav Lal Abhinav Lal is News Editor at Gadgets 360 and has been tracking all things tech for over a decade now. He has written extensively on a range of topics including apps, gaming, mobiles, PCs, and Web services in his tech journalism career. Apart from editing news, he also works on reviews and features, while taking care of the product side of things at Gadgets 360. Write to him at abhinavl@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter. You will most likely find Abhinav editing stuff for Gadgets 360, ...More

