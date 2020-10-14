Technology News
iPhone 12 Models Are the Cheapest in These Countries

Japan seems to have the best prices for iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini.

By Veer Arjun Singh | Updated: 14 October 2020 14:03 IST
All new iPhone 12 models are 5G capable

Highlights
  • The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro go on sale in India on October 30
  • The availability of iPhone mini and Pro Max in India is not announced
  • All iPhone 12 models include Apple's A14 Bionic chipset

The iPhone 12 lineup is out. It was launched at Apple's virtual event on Tuesday along with the HomePod mini. Apple has also reintroduced MagSafe, its sub-brand of chargers and accessories, along with a declaration that it will no longer ship the humble 5W charger and EarPods bundled with its products. The four new models of the iPhone 12 are the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 Mini, the more versatile 6.1-inch iPhone 12, and the top-end 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro and the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max. All of the new iPhones include Apple's latest A14 Bionic chipset, the new Super Retina XDR OLED display, and 5G connectivity. Their availability and pricing around the world, however, vary quite a bit. Here's how much the iPhone 12 models cost in different countries vis-à-vis their prices in India.

Where can you get the cheapest iPhone 12 models in the world?

The most affordable in the Apple lineup, so to speak, is the iPhone 12 mini, priced at Rs. 69,900 in India. Its India availability, though, is still unclear. In comparison, the unlocked iPhone 12 mini 64GB is listed for $730 (roughly Rs. 53,500) in the US, for JPY 74,800 (roughly Rs. 52,000) in Japan, and CAD 979 (roughly Rs. 54,700) in Canada.

The iPhone 12 (64GB) carries a price tag of Rs. 79,900 in India and goes on sale here on October 30. The unlocked iPhone 12 (64GB) has been launched in the US for $830 (roughly 60,900), JPY 85,800 (roughly Rs. 59,800) in Japan and CAD 1,129 (roughly Rs. 63,000) in Canada.

The iPhone 12 Pro will be available in India beginning October 30. The starting 128 GB storage variant has been priced at Rs. 1,19,900. It has been listed for $999 (roughly 73,400) for the unlocked version in the US, JPY 106,800 (roughly Rs. 74,400) in Japan, and CAD 1,399 (roughly Rs. 78,186) in Canada.

The availability of the iPhone 12 Pro Max in India is yet to be notified and has been priced at Rs. 1,29,900 for the starting 128GB variant. The US launch price of the unlocked iPhone 12 Pro Max (128GB) is $1,099 (roughly Rs. 80,720). It is listed in Japan for JPY 1,17,800 (roughly Rs. 82,000) and in Canada for CAD 1,549 (Rs. 86,590).

The US prices of the iPhone 12 models listed above are for the unlocked models. The AT&T and Verizon iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini models cost $30 (roughly Rs. 2,200) less. The final pricing in different countries may vary as per locally applicable taxes and refunds.

Flipkart, Amazon have excellent iPhone 11, Galaxy S20+ sale offers, but will they have enough stock? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12 price in India, iPhone 12 India
