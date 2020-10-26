Technology News
loading

iPhone 12 Durability Test Shows It's Tougher Than the iPhone 11

The glass panel on the back and the camera lenses of both the iPhone 11 and 12, however, scratched similarly.

By Veer Arjun Singh | Updated: 26 October 2020 11:56 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
iPhone 12 Durability Test Shows It's Tougher Than the iPhone 11

The iPhone 12 lineup starts with the iPhone 12 mini priced at Rs. 69,900

Highlights
  • The iPhone 12 screen can handle a pressure of up to 443 Newtons
  • The sides of the iPhone 12 more scratch resistant than iPhone 12 Pro
  • Both iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are now available for pre-orders

Looks like the iPhone 12 will have to go through a lot of trouble to prove its worth. The latest experiment to befall it is a durability test that compares the toughness of the iPhone 12 coated with a new ceramic shield against that of the iPhone 11. Simply put, the iPhone 12 is better constructed to withstand pressure than the iPhone 11. But the difference in the amount of pressure both devices can take before cracking is also worth noting.

iPhone 12 vs iPhone 11 screen toughness

The test by MobileReviewsEh used a force meter to determine the pressure required to crack the display. The iPhone 11 went through it first and broke at 352 Newtons of pressure. The iPhone 12 was markedly tougher and took 443 Newtons of pressure before caving in. The spider webbing, or the pattern of the crack on the screen, was also much finer on the iPhone 12 despite it cracking at a higher pressure.

iPhone 12 vs iPhone 11 scratch resistance

The video also compared the iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 on their varying promise of scratch resistance. They were put through a test based on the principle of the Mohs Scale of Mineral Hardness, which typically involves a scratch kit to determine what materials can scratch a substance and rate it accordingly. It's also used by electronic manufacturers to test other screens such as LCD and OLED panels on TVs. In smartphones, it has been used to test the toughness of Corning's Gorilla Glass — the ubiquitous protection on mobile screens.

The iPhone 11 lightly scratched at point 6 and much more prominently at point 7. But the new iPhone 12 withstood point 6 with no scratches and got faintly scratched at point 7, proving itself to be more scratch-resistant than last year's iPhone 11. The point 8 material left deep and clearly visible marks on both the phones. The video also noted that the aluminium sides of the iPhone 12 were much better at resisting scratches from things like coins and keys than the glossier stainless-steel sides of the iPhone 12 Pro, but was at par with the iPhone 11. The glass panel on the back of both the iPhone 11 and the iPhone 12 scratched at point 7 and the sapphire crystal coating on their camera lenses scratched at point 8. In conclusion, the ceramic coating on the iPhone 12 makes its screen much tougher and more scratch-resistant than that on the iPhone 11, but the rest of its materials resists scratches only as well as the iPhone 11 does, and not better.

The iPhone 12 lineup starts with the iPhone 12 mini priced at Rs. 69,900 and goes up till the iPhone 12 Pro Max priced at Rs. 1,29,900 for the starting 128GB variant. Both phones can be pre-ordered starting November 6 and will become available from November 13. The iPhone 12 and 12 Pro, starting at Rs. 79,900 and Rs 1,19,900, respectively, are now up for pre-orders and will become available from October 30.

Are iPhone 12 mini, HomePod mini the Perfect Apple Devices for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPhone 12, iPhone 12 durability test, iPhone 12 vs iPhone 11, iPhone 11, Apple, iPhone 12 price in India
Veer Arjun Singh Veer Arjun Singh is Deputy Editor, News at Gadgets 360. He has written many in-depth features on technology, healthcare, hospitality, and education in the last seven years, besides reviewing latest gadgets across categories. He has also profiled CXOs, entrepreneurs, social workers, lawyers, chefs, and musicians. You can find him as @arjunwadia on Twitter or email him at arjuns@ndtv.com with tips, suggestions, and general observations. More
OnePlus Nord N100 Price, Release Date Leak Ahead of Official Launch
Google Removes Three Popular Apps for Children Over Privacy Violations

Related Stories

iPhone 12 Durability Test Shows It's Tougher Than the iPhone 11
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord N100 Price, Release Date Surface Online
  2. Realme Watch S With Blood Oxygen Monitor to Launch on November 2
  3. LG Q52 With 6.6-Inch Display, Quad Rear Cameras Launched
  4. iPhone 12 Durability Test Shows It's Tougher Than the iPhone 11
  5. FAU-G Teaser Offers Glimpse Into Game’s Brawler Mechanics
  6. OnePlus 7 Series, OnePlus 7T Get Second Update in October With Minor Fixes
  7. Flipkart Big Diwali Sale Starts October 29 With Offers on Phones, TVs, More
  8. Vivo V20 With 44-Megapixel Selfie Camera Goes on Sale in India
  9. Google Removes Three Popular Apps for Children Over Privacy Violations
  10. OnePlus Nord N10 5G, Nord N100 Specifications Leak in Detail
#Latest Stories
  1. Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Wraps Production
  2. Google Removes Three Popular Apps for Children Over Privacy Violations
  3. iPhone 12 Durability Test Shows It's Tougher Than the iPhone 11
  4. OnePlus Nord N100 Price, Release Date Leak Ahead of Official Launch
  5. The Suicide Squad Will Likely Kill a Lot of the New Lineup, James Gunn Hints
  6. Realme Watch S With Blood Oxygen Monitor and a 15-Day Battery Life to Launch on November 2
  7. FAU-G Teaser Offers Glimpse Into Brawler Mechanics Used in Indian Alternative to PUBG
  8. LG Q52 With 6.6-Inch Display, Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Asked by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to Ban Islamophobic Content
  10. Apple Supplier Foxconn Said to Set Up Task Force to Fend Off Rival Luxshare
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com