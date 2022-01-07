Technology News
iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini Price in India Slashed on Flipkart, Amazon: All You Need to Know

Flipkart is offering discounts over Rs. 10,000 on iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini.

By David Delima | Updated: 7 January 2022 14:53 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Thai Nguyen

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini are equipped with Super Retina XDR OLED displays

Highlights
  • iPhone 12 (64GB) is priced at Rs. 53,999 on Flipkart
  • Flipkart is selling iPhone 12 mini (64GB) at Rs. 40,999
  • iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini offer 5G and 4G LTE connectivity

iPhone 12 series has received a price cut on e-commerce platforms Amazon and Flipkart, making the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini smartphones cheaper by around Rs. 10,000, depending on the specific phone model. The price of the Apple smartphones has been lowered on these websites, allowing users to purchase them at cheaper prices than retail outlets. iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini are equipped with Apple's A14 Bionic chip which offers both 5G and 4G LTE connectivity.

iPhone 12 price on Amazon, Flipkart

The revised price of iPhone 12 on Flipkart is Rs. 53,999 for the 64GB storage variant, while the smartphone is listed at Rs. 63,900 on Amazon. The retail price of the smartphone is currently Rs. 65,900, after Apple cut overall prices following the launch of the iPhone 13 series.

Meanwhile, the 128GB storage variant of iPhone 12 is listed at Rs. 64,999 on Flipkart, while the price on Amazon and retail outlets is 70,900.

iPhone 12 mini price on Amazon, Flipkart

iPhone 12 mini is currently listed on Flipkart at a discounted price of Rs. 40,999 for the 64GB storage variant. The smartphone has a price tag of Rs. 53,900 on Amazon for the 64GB storage variant, while the retail price of the smartphone is Rs. 59,900. Flipkart is also offering discounts on the 128GB version of iPhone 12 mini, which is priced at Rs. 54,999 on Flipkart, while the price on Amazon and retail outlets is currently 64,900.

iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano + eSIM) iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini are powered by Apple's A14 Bionic chip and sport Super Retina XDR OLED displays, which are protected by Apple's Ceramic Shield glass. iPhone 12 is equipped with a 6.1-inch screen, while iPhone 12 mini features a smaller 5.4-inch display. Both iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini do not ship with a charger in the box and support MagSafe charging using Apple's wireless chargers.

The smartphones were launched with iOS 14 in 2020 and were updated to iOS 15 in 2021. Both iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini feature 5G connectivity, which is an upgrade over the company's older iPhone models which offer up to 4G LTE connectivity. iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini come with 12-megapixel dual rear cameras that include a wide-angle camera and an ultra-wide-angle camera, with an f/1.6 aperture and an f/2.4 aperture, respectively.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
iPhone 12

iPhone 12

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Very good build quality
  • Dolby Vision HDR video recording
  • Excellent cameras
  • Smooth performance in everyday use
  • Bad
  • Battery life could be better
  • Gets warm when stressed
Read detailed Apple iPhone 12 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A14 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 64GB
OS iOS 14
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 mini

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Very good build quality
  • Dolby Vision HDR video recording
  • Excellent cameras
  • Smooth performance in everyday use
  • Light and convenient
  • Bad
  • Below-average battery life
  • Gets warm when stressed
Read detailed Apple iPhone 12 mini review
Display 5.40-inch
Processor Apple A14 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
OS iOS 14
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2022 hub.

Further reading: iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, Apple, iPhone 12 Discount, iPhone 12 mini Discount, iPhone 12 Price in India, iPhone 12 mini Price in India, Flipkart, Amazon
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Realme GT 2 Pro Bags BIS Certification, India Launch Expected Soon

© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
