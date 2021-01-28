Technology News
loading

iPhone 12 mini Scores the Same as iPhone 12 in DxOMark Camera Review

The iPhone 12 mini scores 132 points in the photo category, 41 points in zoom, and 112 points in the video category.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 28 January 2021 12:18 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
iPhone 12 mini Scores the Same as iPhone 12 in DxOMark Camera Review

iPhone 12 mini lost points because it lacks a dedicated telephoto camera

Highlights
  • iPhone 12 mini does not feature DxOMark top 10 list
  • iPhone 12 mini is said to have fast and accurate autofocus
  • The small iPhone is said to have limited dynamic range in photo

iPhone 12 mini DxOMark camera review is out and the scores are identical to its bigger sibling iPhone 12. The phone doesn't fall in the top 10 smartphone camera list on DxOMark, but ties with the iPhone 12 with a total score of 122. The mini model is lauded for its exposure in photo and video modes, and DxOMark says that the iPhone 12 mini is capable of processing Dolby Vision HDR videos really quickly. It also has fast and accurate autofocus and good video stabilisation.

In DxOMark's camera review, the iPhone 12 mini scores 132 points in the photo category, 41 points in zoom, and 112 points in the video category. These scores are identical to what the iPhone 12 scored earlier. As mentioned, it is said to offer accurate target exposure for both photo and video, though the dynamic range is somewhat limited.

The review says that the autofocus on the iPhone 12 mini is fast and accurate, even in low-light conditions. Its bokeh effect in portrait mode apparently ‘did a good job of estimating depth'. For night photography, the flash did not always fire in all conditions and when it was off, there were some visible variations in exposure. DxOMark praised its efficient stabilisation in video and its quick Dolby Vision HDR processing abilities in video mode.

iPhone 12 mini lost points because it lacks a dedicated telephoto camera. The digital zoom offered as a replacement gives low detail in return, DxOMark says. The iPhone 12 mini is said to have limited dynamic range in photo, and there seems to be a blue white balance cast in outdoor conditions both in photo and video. DxOMark also says artifacts such as flare, colour quantization, and ringing can be seen in a range of conditions. While iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 score 122 overall points on DxOMark, the iPhone 12 Pro scores 128 points and the iPhone 12 Pro Max scores 130 points in the camera review.

Will iPhone 12 mini become the affordable iPhone we've been waiting for? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 mini

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Very good build quality
  • Dolby Vision HDR video recording
  • Excellent cameras
  • Smooth performance in everyday use
  • Light and convenient
  • Bad
  • Below-average battery life
  • Gets warm when stressed
Read detailed Apple iPhone 12 mini review
Display 5.40-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
OS iOS 14
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 mini Review, Apple
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
TSMC 'Expediting' Auto Products Amid Chip Shortage
Apple’s India Business Doubled in December Quarter, Says CEO Tim Cook, Optimistic About Trajectory

Related Stories

iPhone 12 mini Scores the Same as iPhone 12 in DxOMark Camera Review
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Facebook News Launched in UK to Help 'Sustain' Local Journalism
  2. Apple Rumoured to Be Working on a 6.1-inch iPhone SE Plus
  3. Realme X7 5G, X7 Pro 5G to Launch in India on February 4, Specifications Teased
  4. OnePlus 9 Specifications, Design Tipped as Live Image Surfaces Online
  5. Instagram Reels: How to Download and Save on Your Phone
  6. Samsung Galaxy M02 to Be Priced Under Rs. 7,000, Launching on February 2
  7. Asus Sky Selection 2 With Ryzen 7 5800H, GeForce RTX 3070 Launched
  8. Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72 Prices Leak Ahead of Launch: Report
  9. Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro RAM and Storage Options Leak Online
  10. Sony Alpha 1 Mirrorless Camera With Up to 8K Recording Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Opens Dublin Hub to Tackle Harmful Online Content
  2. Apple AirPods Dominated TWS Earbuds Segment in 2020, Expected to Face Strong Competition in 2021: Report
  3. WallStreetBets Reddit Group Briefly Shuts Doors, Puts a Dent on Gamestop and Other Retail Companies
  4. Discord Bans WallStreetBets Investor Coalition for Allowing Hateful Speech
  5. Apple’s India Business Doubled in December Quarter, Says CEO Tim Cook, Optimistic About Trajectory
  6. iPhone 12 mini Scores the Same as iPhone 12 in DxOMark Camera Review
  7. TSMC 'Expediting' Auto Products Amid Chip Shortage
  8. Realme X7 5G, X7 Pro 5G Key Specifications Revealed, India Launch Confirmed for February 4
  9. Apple Becomes World's Biggest Smartphone Seller With Record Shipments: IDC
  10. Bridgerton Is Netflix’s Biggest Series Ever, as 82 Million Members Tune In
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com