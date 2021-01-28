iPhone 12 mini Scores the Same as iPhone 12 in DxOMark Camera Review

iPhone 12 mini DxOMark camera review is out and the scores are identical to its bigger sibling iPhone 12. The phone doesn't fall in the top 10 smartphone camera list on DxOMark, but ties with the iPhone 12 with a total score of 122. The mini model is lauded for its exposure in photo and video modes, and DxOMark says that the iPhone 12 mini is capable of processing Dolby Vision HDR videos really quickly. It also has fast and accurate autofocus and good video stabilisation.

In DxOMark's camera review, the iPhone 12 mini scores 132 points in the photo category, 41 points in zoom, and 112 points in the video category. These scores are identical to what the iPhone 12 scored earlier. As mentioned, it is said to offer accurate target exposure for both photo and video, though the dynamic range is somewhat limited.

The review says that the autofocus on the iPhone 12 mini is fast and accurate, even in low-light conditions. Its bokeh effect in portrait mode apparently ‘did a good job of estimating depth'. For night photography, the flash did not always fire in all conditions and when it was off, there were some visible variations in exposure. DxOMark praised its efficient stabilisation in video and its quick Dolby Vision HDR processing abilities in video mode.

iPhone 12 mini lost points because it lacks a dedicated telephoto camera. The digital zoom offered as a replacement gives low detail in return, DxOMark says. The iPhone 12 mini is said to have limited dynamic range in photo, and there seems to be a blue white balance cast in outdoor conditions both in photo and video. DxOMark also says artifacts such as flare, colour quantization, and ringing can be seen in a range of conditions. While iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 score 122 overall points on DxOMark, the iPhone 12 Pro scores 128 points and the iPhone 12 Pro Max scores 130 points in the camera review.

Will iPhone 12 mini become the affordable iPhone we've been waiting for? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.