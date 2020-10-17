iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 battery capacities have reportedly been revealed through certifications shared by Brazilian telecom regulator Anatel. The new revelation comes amid rollout of the iPhone 12 series in global markets. The documents sourced from Anatel also indicate that the iPhone 12 Pro will be produced at Foxconn's facilities in Brazil and India – besides China. Apple has already utilised Foxconn units in both countries for manufacturing smartphones including iPhone 11.

According to a report by Technoblog, Anatel has certified iPhone 12 mini in the country with a 2,227mAh battery. This is bigger in capacity in comparison to iPhone SE (2020) that packed a 1,821mAh battery. The blog also reports that iPhone 12 has been certified with a 2,815mAh battery, which is lesser than the 3,110mAh battery available on iPhone 11.

Apple doesn't reveal the battery capacity of its iPhone models as a general practice. However, the official listing on the Apple site shows that the iPhone 12 mini can deliver up to 15 hours of video playback on a single charge. This is a couple of hours less than the 17 hours of video playback claimed for iPhone 11. Nevertheless, iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are rated with the same 17 hours of video playback time.

Battery capacity of iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max is still unknown. However, it may emerge sometime around the availability of iPhone 12 Pro as well as iPhone 12 – set for October 23 in the US and other initial markets.

iPhone 12 Pro certification details sourced from Anatel show that it will be manufactured at Foxconn factories in Brazil and India alongside its production centre in China. A report by English daily Business Standard in August claimed that the iPhone 12 would be manufactured locally in India by 2021 at a Wistron facility.

In July, Apple started producing iPhone 11 in the country. The Cupertino company also produces models including the iPhone XR, iPhone 7, iPhone 6s, and the original iPhone SE.

Are iPhone 12 mini, HomePod mini the Perfect Apple Devices for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.