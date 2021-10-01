Technology News
  • Apple to Bundle Free AirPods With iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 mini Purchase in India: All Details

Apple to Bundle Free AirPods With iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 mini Purchase in India: All Details

The Diwali festival offer will begin on Apple India Store from October 7.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 1 October 2021 11:58 IST
AirPods with charging case are priced in India at Rs. 14,900

Highlights
  • iPhone 12 mini is priced in India starting at Rs. 59,900
  • iPhone 12 is priced in India starting at Rs. 65,900
  • The festival offer will last till November 4

Ahead of the festival season, Apple has introduced a special offer on the purchase of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini. Buyers in India get free AirPods with the purchase of one of the two phones. This offer will go live on October 7 and will run till November 4 or till stocks last, whichever comes first. There is likely going to be limited stocks of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini attached to the offer, so buyers are recommended to buy the phones on the first day of the offer itself.

Apple has published details of the festive offer on its India store page. As part of the offer, customers in India will get free standard AirPods with the charging case free on the purchase of the iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 mini. The AirPods are priced in India at Rs. 14,900, meaning users benefit of that much amount with this offer. This offer will only be applicable on the Apple India store. As mentioned, it will go live from October 7.

The iPhone 12 price in India was cut after the launch of the iPhone 13 series. It is priced in India starting Rs. 65,900 for the 64GB storage model, going up to Rs. 70,900 for the 128GB storage option, and Rs. 80,900 for the 256GB storage model. It is listed in Black, White, Green, Blue, Purple, and (PRODUCT) RED colour option. On the other hand, the iPhone 12 mini is priced at Rs. 59,900 for the 64GB storage option, Rs. 64,900 for the 128GB storage model, and Rs. 74,900 for the 256GB storage option. The iPhone 12 mini is also available in the same colour options.

Apple has also listed trade-in options wherein users can exchange their old phone for a discount. The tech giant has also listed no-cost EMI options for users. Older iPhone models will also be up for grabs with deals and discounts through the Amazon Great Indian Festival and the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. These sales start from October 2 for members and October 3 for all users.

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 mini

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Very good build quality
  • Dolby Vision HDR video recording
  • Excellent cameras
  • Smooth performance in everyday use
  • Light and convenient
  • Bad
  • Below-average battery life
  • Gets warm when stressed
Read detailed Apple iPhone 12 mini review
Display 5.40-inch
Processor Apple A14 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
OS iOS 14
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
iPhone 12

iPhone 12

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Very good build quality
  • Dolby Vision HDR video recording
  • Excellent cameras
  • Smooth performance in everyday use
  • Bad
  • Battery life could be better
  • Gets warm when stressed
Read detailed Apple iPhone 12 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A14 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 64GB
OS iOS 14
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Clubhouse Rolls Out Features to Record and Replay Conversations, Share Short Clips on Social Media
Auto-Debit Rules From RBI Now Live: Prepare for Some Disruptions to Recurring Online Transactions

