Ahead of the festival season, Apple has introduced a special offer on the purchase of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini. Buyers in India get free AirPods with the purchase of one of the two phones. This offer will go live on October 7 and will run till November 4 or till stocks last, whichever comes first. There is likely going to be limited stocks of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini attached to the offer, so buyers are recommended to buy the phones on the first day of the offer itself.

Apple has published details of the festive offer on its India store page. As part of the offer, customers in India will get free standard AirPods with the charging case free on the purchase of the iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 mini. The AirPods are priced in India at Rs. 14,900, meaning users benefit of that much amount with this offer. This offer will only be applicable on the Apple India store. As mentioned, it will go live from October 7.

The iPhone 12 price in India was cut after the launch of the iPhone 13 series. It is priced in India starting Rs. 65,900 for the 64GB storage model, going up to Rs. 70,900 for the 128GB storage option, and Rs. 80,900 for the 256GB storage model. It is listed in Black, White, Green, Blue, Purple, and (PRODUCT) RED colour option. On the other hand, the iPhone 12 mini is priced at Rs. 59,900 for the 64GB storage option, Rs. 64,900 for the 128GB storage model, and Rs. 74,900 for the 256GB storage option. The iPhone 12 mini is also available in the same colour options.

Apple has also listed trade-in options wherein users can exchange their old phone for a discount. The tech giant has also listed no-cost EMI options for users. Older iPhone models will also be up for grabs with deals and discounts through the Amazon Great Indian Festival and the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. These sales start from October 2 for members and October 3 for all users.