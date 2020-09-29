iPhone 12 launch date, variants, and storage configurations have been shared by a known tipster on Twitter. The upcoming iPhone models are expected to be launched at an event on October 13. Interestingly, the tipster mentions the iPhone 12 mini in the post, claiming that it is the final marketing name. The ‘mini' moniker first came to light last week courtesy of another tipster, who at the time did not share further details on it. A few days ago, it was mentioned again by another tipster.

The latest development was tweeted by known tipster Jon Prosser who claims that the iPhone 12 mini that is “definitely the final marketing name,” will come in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB storage options. The ‘mini' moniker has once again been used to refer to the smallest iPhone 12 variant following multiple leaks in the past. It was first mentioned by Twitter user @L0vetodream last week. A few days later, leaked images showing alleged stickers from unreleased silicone iPhone cases mentioned the iPhone 12 mini again.

Apple's first shipment of final iPhone 12 units is going out to distributers on October 5th



The shipment includes:



iPhone 12 mini 5.4

(Definitely the final marketing name)

-64/128/256



iPhone 12 6.1

-64/128/256



Event on October 13, as I mentioned before. — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) September 29, 2020

Further, Prosser claims that the iPhone 12 will come in the same three storage configurations. The tipster adds that storage options on the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will start at 128GB.

Prosser adds that Apple will hold an event on October 13 where it will unveil the new iPhone 12 models. In an older tweet, the tipster stated that pre-orders for the phones will start on October 16 and the handsets will reach stores on October 23.

As of now, Apple has not shared the date for the event or details on the iPhone 12 models so this piece of information should be taken with a pinch of salt.

