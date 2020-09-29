Technology News
iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Tipped to Launch on October 13, Storage Configurations Leaked

iPhone 12 mini may be the final branding for the 5.4-inch screen variant in the iPhone 12 series that is said to include four models.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 29 September 2020 12:22 IST
iPhone 12 mini said to come in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB storage options

iPhone 12 launch date, variants, and storage configurations have been shared by a known tipster on Twitter. The upcoming iPhone models are expected to be launched at an event on October 13. Interestingly, the tipster mentions the iPhone 12 mini in the post, claiming that it is the final marketing name. The ‘mini' moniker first came to light last week courtesy of another tipster, who at the time did not share further details on it. A few days ago, it was mentioned again by another tipster.

The latest development was tweeted by known tipster Jon Prosser who claims that the iPhone 12 mini that is “definitely the final marketing name,” will come in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB storage options. The ‘mini' moniker has once again been used to refer to the smallest iPhone 12 variant following multiple leaks in the past. It was first mentioned by Twitter user @L0vetodream last week. A few days later, leaked images showing alleged stickers from unreleased silicone iPhone cases mentioned the iPhone 12 mini again.

 

 

Further, Prosser claims that the iPhone 12 will come in the same three storage configurations. The tipster adds that storage options on the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will start at 128GB.

Prosser adds that Apple will hold an event on October 13 where it will unveil the new iPhone 12 models. In an older tweet, the tipster stated that pre-orders for the phones will start on October 16 and the handsets will reach stores on October 23.

As of now, Apple has not shared the date for the event or details on the iPhone 12 models so this piece of information should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Are Apple Watch SE, iPad 8th Gen the Perfect ‘Affordable' Products for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

