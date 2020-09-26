Technology News
loading

iPhone 12 mini Could Be a Part of 2020 iPhone Family, Rumours Suggest

Apple is rumoured to bring the iPhone 12 mini alongside the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 26 September 2020 18:52 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
iPhone 12 mini Could Be a Part of 2020 iPhone Family, Rumours Suggest

After iPhone SE 2020, Apple may have iPhone 12 mini as a small iPhone model this year

Highlights
  • iPhone 12 mini could be 5.4-inch in size
  • The iPhone 12 range is rumoured to have four distinct models
  • Apple is speculated to host iPhone 12 launch next month

While Apple is busy preparing for the 2020 iPhone family, the rumour mill has now suggested that the smallest in the new series would be called none other than the iPhone 12 mini. This could be the fourth model in the iPhone 12 range that is likely to debut as soon as next month. The iPhone 12 mini title makes some sense if we look at Apple's product line that includes the iPad mini and Mac mini; there was also an iPod mini in the past. The Cupertino company has so far avoided the “mini” moniker for its iPhone series, though.

Tipster who uses a Twitter handle L0vetodream initially suggested the existence of the iPhone 12 mini earlier this week. A tweet was posted by the tipster calling four new iPhone models the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

On Friday, another tipster, who last month shared photos of an iPad Air brochure that turned out to be true, posted an image allegedly showing stickers from unreleased silicone iPhone cases. One of those stickers carry the name of the iPhone 12 mini — alongside the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

 

The tipster suggested that the iPhone 12 mini would come in a 5.4-inch size, while the iPhone 12/ iPhone 12 Pro would be the 6.1-inch model and the iPhone 12 Pro Max be the model. As noted by MacRumors, the image also suggested that the cases appear to be made for the iPhone carrying model numbers “MHL732M/A" and "MHLG32M/A” that both are not yet used by Apple.

Apple may bring the iPhone 12 mini in a design size similar to that of the iPhone SE 2020. However, you can expect some price difference that would help consumers pick an appropriate option in their budget.

Rumours around four new iPhone models in the 2020 lineup aren't new as various reliable sources suggested the development in the past. Nevertheless, the iPhone 12 mini being a part of the lineup is something quite new and interesting as the company has so far managed to avoid using the word “mini” in its iPhone lineup, though it did go with the “XR” and “SE” titles to bring some distinction.

That said, Apple is speculated to host a virtual event for the iPhone 12 family next month where it would ultimately announce the number and names of the new models.

Are Apple Watch SE, iPad 8th Gen the Perfect ‘Affordable' Products for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, 2020 iPhone, Apple
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
OnePlus Brings Android 11 Experience of Zen Mode to Its Phones Running on Android 10
iPhone 12 mini Could Be a Part of 2020 iPhone Family, Rumours Suggest
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Tecno Spark 6 With MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched
  2. This Face Mask Has Been Designed by People Behind iPhone and iPad
  3. Redmi 9 Review
  4. Samsung Galaxy F41 India Launch Set for October 8
  5. PUBG Mobile May Remain Banned in India Despite Tencent Licence Withdrawal
  6. Why Xbox Series S, PS5 Digital Edition Could Fail in India
  7. Realme to Launch SLED 4K Smart TV With 55-Inch Screen Size in India Soon
  8. OnePlus Updates Zen Mode App With Features Meant for Android 11
  9. iPhone 12 mini Rumoured to Be a Part of 2020 iPhone Family
  10. OnePlus 8T Price, Specifications Tipped via Amazon Listing
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 12 mini Could Be a Part of 2020 iPhone Family, Rumours Suggest
  2. OnePlus Brings Android 11 Experience of Zen Mode to Its Phones Running on Android 10
  3. Xbox App for iOS to Soon Let You Stream Your Console's Games to Your iPhone: Report
  4. Google Said to Plan Increased Push for Apps to Give Cut of In-App Purchases
  5. Tecno Spark 6 With Quad Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio G70 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. David Attenborough Sets Record for Fastest to 1 Million Instagram Followers, Hits Milestone in Under 5 Hours
  7. Google Says Will Block US Election Ads After November 3
  8. Back to Venus: Upstart Company Wants to Beat NASA in Search for Life
  9. Netflix Confronted by US Republican Senators Over Chinese Sci-Fi Show Three-Body Problem
  10. Twitter Aims to Label More State-Affiliated Accounts Worldwide
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com