While Apple is busy preparing for the 2020 iPhone family, the rumour mill has now suggested that the smallest in the new series would be called none other than the iPhone 12 mini. This could be the fourth model in the iPhone 12 range that is likely to debut as soon as next month. The iPhone 12 mini title makes some sense if we look at Apple's product line that includes the iPad mini and Mac mini; there was also an iPod mini in the past. The Cupertino company has so far avoided the “mini” moniker for its iPhone series, though.

Tipster who uses a Twitter handle L0vetodream initially suggested the existence of the iPhone 12 mini earlier this week. A tweet was posted by the tipster calling four new iPhone models the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

On Friday, another tipster, who last month shared photos of an iPad Air brochure that turned out to be true, posted an image allegedly showing stickers from unreleased silicone iPhone cases. One of those stickers carry the name of the iPhone 12 mini — alongside the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 / 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max



Silicone Case Stickers pic.twitter.com/bWaFiWG9Ht — DuanRui (@duanrui1205) September 25, 2020

The tipster suggested that the iPhone 12 mini would come in a 5.4-inch size, while the iPhone 12/ iPhone 12 Pro would be the 6.1-inch model and the iPhone 12 Pro Max be the model. As noted by MacRumors, the image also suggested that the cases appear to be made for the iPhone carrying model numbers “MHL732M/A" and "MHLG32M/A” that both are not yet used by Apple.

Apple may bring the iPhone 12 mini in a design size similar to that of the iPhone SE 2020. However, you can expect some price difference that would help consumers pick an appropriate option in their budget.

Rumours around four new iPhone models in the 2020 lineup aren't new as various reliable sources suggested the development in the past. Nevertheless, the iPhone 12 mini being a part of the lineup is something quite new and interesting as the company has so far managed to avoid using the word “mini” in its iPhone lineup, though it did go with the “XR” and “SE” titles to bring some distinction.

That said, Apple is speculated to host a virtual event for the iPhone 12 family next month where it would ultimately announce the number and names of the new models.

