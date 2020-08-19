Technology News
loading

iPhone 12 to Be Made in India Starting Middle of 2021: Report

iPhone 12 is said to be the seventh iPhone model to be made in India.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 19 August 2020 17:02 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
iPhone 12 to Be Made in India Starting Middle of 2021: Report

Apple recently started assembling the iPhone 11 in India

Highlights
  • Apple’s contract manufacturer Wistron would start iPhone 12 production
  • iPhone 12 is yet to be launched by Apple
  • Apple is said to produce iPhone SE (2020) in India by end of this year

Apple is planning to start making the iPhone 12 locally in India, according to a report. The new manufacturing plan will reportedly be kicked off by Apple partner Wistron sometime in the middle of next year. The Cupertino giant is already assembling several of its existing iPhone models in the country. These include the iPhone 11 and iPhone XR as well as dated models such as the iPhone 6s and iPhone 7. Wistron started assembling iPhone models in the country back in May 2017.

The iPhone 12, which is yet to be formally announced by Apple, will be the seventh iPhone model to be made in India, reports Business Standard. The newspaper, citing people familiar with the development, said that the manufacturing would take place at Wistron's Karnataka facility.

Apple has so far localised production of five iPhone models in the country, with the iPhone 11 being the latest model that got make-in-India treatment in July. Wistron is also reportedly in plans to begin manufacturing the iPhone SE (2020) in the country sometime by the end of this year.

The report by Business Standard also says that Wistron has plans to hire some 10,000 workers at a new facility in a phased manner to expand the local manufacturing process. The facility, however, at present has a headcount of around 1,000 workers. Moreover, the contract manufacturer is said to have a planned investment of over Rs. 2,900 crores to bolster its operations.

According to a separate report by The New Indian Express, the new facility by Wistron is located in Narasapura of Kolar district that is in Karnataka and about 70 kilometres from Bengaluru. This is the second facility by the contract manufacturer in Karnataka after the first facility at Peenya in Bengaluru where it already produces the earlier iPhone models.

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad earlier this month revealed that Apple's contract manufacturers Foxconn, Wistron, and Pegatron had applied for a $6.64 billion (roughly Rs. 49,768 crores) scheme under the government's production-linked incentive (PLI) plan to embrace and expand local manufacturing in the country. Foxconn and Wistron are both already producing iPhone models locally, though Pegatron has yet to launch its local manufacturing in the country. However, the latter is also actively in talks with authorities to soon begin its operations in the country.

Apple is believed to unveil the iPhone 12 series — alongside its new Apple Watch and iPad models — sometime in October. The company confirmed the delay of its launch late last month.

Is iPhone SE the ultimate 'affordable' iPhone for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPhone 12, Apple iPhone, Apple, Wistron
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Gionee Max to Mark the Return of Gionee to Indian Market, Set to Launch on August 25

Related Stories

iPhone 12 to Be Made in India Starting Middle of 2021: Report
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. MIUI 12 Update Now Rolling Out in Phases for Mi 10 Users in India
  2. Realme X7, Realme X7 Pro Set to Launch on September 1
  3. The Best Movies on Disney+ Hotstar
  4. Dell XPS 17 Laptop With 10th-Generation Intel Core i7 CPU Launched in India
  5. Gionee Max to Mark the Return of Gionee to Indian Market
  6. Redmi 9 India Launch Teased, Coming Soon
  7. OnePlus Scout Unified Search Feature Introduced for Users in India
  8. Truecaller Rolls Out Spam Activity Indicator Feature for Android Users
  9. Oppo Reno 4 Pro Review
  10. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Series, Yoga Slim 7 Pro, Yoga 7i, Yoga 6 Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Spotify Goes Down in Some Parts of the World
  2. Google Meet Now Allows You to Cast Your Meetings Using Chromecast
  3. Truecaller Rolls Out Spam Activity Indicator Feature for Android Users
  4. iPhone 12 to Be Made in India Starting Middle of 2021: Report
  5. Gionee Max to Mark the Return of Gionee to Indian Market, Set to Launch on August 25
  6. WhatsApp Antitrust Complaint Dismissed by Competition Commission of India
  7. Instagram Rolls Out QR Codes, Allows Users to Open Profiles From Any Camera App: Report
  8. Fitbit Versa 3, Fitbit Sense Smartwatch Images Leaked, Tipped to Come With Voice Controls
  9. Google Launches Kormo Jobs App in India to Help Job Seekers Find Relevant Opportunities
  10. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i, Yoga Slim 7i Pro, Yoga Slim 7 Pro, Yoga 7i, Yoga 6 With Latest Intel, AMD Ryzen 4000 CPUs Launched
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com